Jason Crow of Colorado chosen as a Trump impeachment manager

Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson, left, and House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving pass through Statuary Hall at the Capitol to deliver the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Following are impeachment managers, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and other managers Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, an Aurora Democrat, will help prosecute President Donald Trump in the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that the freshman congressman will be one of seven impeachment managers when the president’s trial begins next week. Trump was impeached by House Democrats last month for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“The emphasis is on litigators,” Pelosi said of the impeachment managers. “The emphasis is on comfort level in the courtroom. The emphasis is on making the strongest possible case to protect and defend our Constitution — to seek the truth for the American people.”

Crow was an attorney in Aurora before joining Congress, though he was not a prosecutor. Of the impeachment managers, he’s the only one who doesn’t sit on the Intelligence or Judiciary committees, the two panels that oversaw impeachment in November and December.

“This is a somber time for the country; it has been for many months,” Crow said in an interview Wednesday. “But the president has forced us into this position of having to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law. His abuses cannot be allowed to go unchecked.”

