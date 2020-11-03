Joe Biden wins in Colorado, defeating President Donald Trump to take the state’s 9 electoral votes

Democrat Joe Biden is cruising to victory in Colorado, taking the state’s nine electoral votes in a contest that was never in doubt.

The former vice president’s victory over President Donald Trump became clear soon after polls closed, and five major TV networks declared Biden the winner in Colorado by 7:30 p.m. The Associated Press followed minutes later.

The polling ahead of the election and early results suggest Biden is potentially headed toward a historic margin of victory in Colorado. Biden stood at 57% and Trump at 41%, according to preliminary vote totals with 80% of the state reporting.

In 2008, when Biden appeared on the ballot with Barack Obama for the first time, the Democratic ticket won by 9 percentage points. If the numbers hold above that mark, Biden’s victory would be the largest in Colorado since Ronald Reagan won reelection in 1984 by a 28-point margin.

Read more from John Frank, Colorado Sun.

