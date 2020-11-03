John Hickenlooper defeats Cory Gardner in Colorado’s U.S. Senate race

Riding a wave of opposition to President Donald Trump, former Gov. John Hickenlooper defeated Republican incumbent Cory Gardner in Colorado’s U.S. Senate race.

The Democratic victory Tuesday put the party in position to take control of the U.S. Senate, but the balance of power still hinges on races in other key battleground states.

Hickenlooper led Gardner with 54% of the vote to Gardner’s 44%, according to preliminary returns with more than 80% counted. He ran up the score in liberal havens of Denver and Boulder and won clear victories in the suburban counties where Gardner underperformed his prior marks.

Gardner conceded before 8 p.m. in a speech — broadcast on his campaign website — that listed his legislative accomplishments and service.

“Please understand, to all the people who supported our efforts tonight, that (Hickenlooper’s) success is Colorado’s success, and our nation and our state need him to succeed,” Gardner said in his concession speech. “We need to be united together.”

