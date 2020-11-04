Lauren Boebert declares victory, Diane Mitsch Bush concedes

Republican Lauren Boebert declared victory and Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush conceded just after midnight Wednesday in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District race.

Boebert held a lead at 51% to 46% over Mitsch Bush in the massive district, which spans the Western Slope and reaches around to Pueblo at 1 a.m. the morning after Election Day, according to preliminary results.

The candidates were split by more than 22,000 votes and most forecasters considered the race was still too close to call.

Boebert declared victory as the clock neared midnight. “I am heading to Washington to help secure our rights, drain the swamp and make sure our children never grow up in a socialist nation,” Boebert said in a letter to supporters

Mitsch Bush conceded soon afterward. “The voters have spoken. I did not get enough votes to win,” she said in a statement.

Read more from Jesse Paul and Nancy Lofholm, The Colorado Sun.

