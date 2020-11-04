Now that Prop 113 has passed, Colorado waits for other states to join the national popular vote movement

Vote

Daily file photo

Colorado voters have passed Proposition 113 — confirming lawmakers’ 2019 decision to assign the state’s Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote.

The ballot measure had 52.2% support Wednesday evening with 88% of the vote counted statewide.

Even as The Associated Press was declaring that Prop 113 had passed, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held an approximately 3 million-vote lead over President Donald Trump in the popular vote nationwide while still trying to nail down the 270 votes needed in the Electoral College. It’s too soon to call the 2020 presidential election, but Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in the Electoral College in 2016 despite finishing with a similar lead in the popular vote.

“The national popular vote is a very straightforward concept,” state Sen. Michael Foote, a proponent of both the Colorado bill and the state initiative, said Wednesday. “One person should always equal one vote, and the presidential candidate who gets the most votes should win the election.”

But Frank McNulty, a Republican former state House speaker who served as an adviser to the anti-Prop 113 group, said the close margin indicates “that Coloradans are clearly divided on the issue.”

Read more via The Denver Post.