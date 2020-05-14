President Trump praises Colorado’s coronavirus response in meeting with Gov. Jared Polis

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on the coronavirus response, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump, Jared Polis

President Donald Trump praised Colorado’s response to the coronavirus, and its Democratic leader, in a meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

“You’re both doing an excellent job, and it’s an honor to have you at the White House,” Trump told Gov. Jared Polis and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican who also was invited.

The White House is grappling with a coronavirus outbreak of its own, and Polis said in a Facebook video ahead of his meeting with Trump that he was tested at the White House and came back negative.

Polis, who has been in regular touch with the Trump administration through the coronavirus pandemic, said the president invited him to meet in person, and that he could not turn down that invitation.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Among the other attendees at Wednesday’s meeting in the Cabinet Room were Colorado’s Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner; Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the director of the state health department; Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator; and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, a Colorado native.

Read more via The Denver Post.