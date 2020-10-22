Presidential Candidate 2020 Q&A: Joe McHugh

Q: Could you please give a brief introduction of your background and qualifications?

Joe McHugh, your independent candidate for president of the United States, believes that liberty is clean air, fresh water, healthy organic food, money that retains value over time, and a Constitution that applies evenly to all people at all times by default and without exception. Joe is a veteran Marine Corps Officer, entrepreneur, and author with a background in finance and economics. His forthcoming book, Hijacking America: Liberty Strikes Back, details his near-decade-long experience with unconstitutional government entrapment and obstruction on the false pretense that he stole information related to 9/11 being an inside job while serving in uniform. Joe has earned a BA of International Relations and Political Economics and an MBA from Babson College, the #1 school of entrepreneurship worldwide. Joe believes that whoever has the money makes the rules and that to restore liberty in America, we must declassify government and replace the Federal Reserve Bank with the Credit Union of the United States. Read his platform at LibertyStrikesBack.com.

Q: How many states have you on their ballot? If you’d like, please expand on any near-wins, near-losses or other notable experiences.

We are on the ballot for president of the United States of America in Utah and Colorado. Coronavirus cut short our effort to gain ballot access in New Jersey. Tennessee appears to have obstructed our efforts by invalidating over 75% of our signatures and providing counts that varied with the day, going down rather than up with new signatures turned in. You can write-in and vote Joe McHugh for president in 14 states: Alabama, Colorado, Iowa, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Q: What are the main objectives of your platform?

We have a three-part plan to restore liberty in America. First, we will replace the Federal Reserve Bank with a credit union that is clean, green, citizen-owned and fully transparent to get off of oil, out of oil-wars, invest in renewables and organics, and split the profits with the people instead of the banks. Second, we will declassify and open-source government, and pass a Void for Vagueness amendment to empower citizens with laws that are clear, objective and easily understood by the average American. Third, we will hold government accountable by stripping the CIA Act of their immunity clause, legalizing cannabis, decriminalizing all drugs, and restoring liberty for the wrongly convicted.

Q: What do you offer that is unique from the two main party candidates?

Joe McHugh is a 42-year old veteran Marine Corps Officer, entrepreneur and financial professional. His 74 and 78 year-old opponents have no military service, are at high risk of disease, and cannot lead America to leverage tomorrow’s technology for inclusive economic growth. JoeMcHugh understands that whoever has the money makes the rules, and that to create a clean, green America that is healthy, wealthy and free, we must end the Fed and go green instead with the Credit Union of the United States.

Q: First 90 days in office, what would you do?

Ninety days is not a lot of time. We will establish a bi-partisan cabinet, set forth our priorities, and turn loose our bi-partisan teams to build coalitions to pass legislation in support of restoring liberty in America. To that end, our top priority is to end the Fed (central bank) and go green instead with the Credit Union of the United States. When we own our money, we will be free to enact the rest of our liberty agenda.