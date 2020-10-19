Presidential Candidate 2020 Q&A: Mark Charles

Q: Could you please give a brief introduction of your background and qualifications?

Mark, a dual citizen of the United States and the Navajo Nation, is a public speaker and author of “Unsettling Truths: The Ongoing, Dehumanizing Legacy of the Doctrine of Discovery”. He has served as a consultant with community groups regarding systemic racism, decolonization, and understanding of Doctrine of Discovery embedded within our institutions. In 2012, he hosted a public reading at the US Capitol of the buried apology to Native peoples in the 2010 Department of Defense Appropriations Bill given by the 111th Congress. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of California at Los Angeles.



Q: How many states have you on their ballot? If you’d like, please expand on any near-wins, near-losses or other notable experiences.

The Mark Charles/Adrian Wallace ticket only appears on the ballot in Colorado. We have secured write-in access in 21 more states and are still pursuing write-in access in 10 more states. We made the responsible decision to not do any in-person campaigning since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. This has greatly hindered our ability to get on the ballot in many states that still require in-person petition signature gathering. However, to remain true to our platform issue of Valuing Life, we did not want to jeopardize the health of any of our supporters or nation by sponsoring any in-person activities, including petition signing.



Q: What are the main objectives of your platform?

The main objective of my campaign is to build a nation where, for the first time, We The People actually means All The People. My first 100-day plan is to abolish slavery (which the 13th amendment did not abolish, but merely redefines and codifies it under the jurisdiction of the criminal justice system) and remove the racism, sexism, and white supremacy from the US Constitution. I plan to establish a national dialogue on race, gender and class, on par with the Truth and Reconciliation commissions that took place in South Africa, Rwanda and Canada. I would refer to ours as Truth and Conciliation, because reconciliation implies a previous harmony. Until we remove the racism, sexism and white supremacy from our foundations, until we actually abolish slavery and until we remove the Doctrine of Discovery as the legal precedent for land titles, We the People will never mean #AllThePeople.



Q: What do you offer that is unique from the two main party candidates?

My campaign will decenter white landowning cis-gendered men and the economy in order to prioritize the needs of the marginalized and the environment. I will remove the racism, sexism and white supremacy from our foundations. I will build a nation where, for the first time, We The People actually means All The People. I will also add the words “value life” to the preamble of the constitution to be explicit that we have a value for life – both human and ecological – over the economy.

Q: First 90 days in office, what would you do?

My first 100-day plan is to abolish slavery and remove the racism, sexist, and white supremacy from the US Constitution, to establish a Truth and Conciliation Commission, a national dialogue on race, gender and class.