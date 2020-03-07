What you need to know about Saturday’s Colorado caucuses, where Hickenlooper faces test in U.S. Senate race

In Colorado, Super Tuesday was just the start of the election year. The next part arrives Saturday when Democrats and Republicans host caucuses.

The 3,133 neighborhood-level meetings — held at schools, firehouses and community centers for each party across the state — are the first step toward naming delegates to the party conventions and selecting down-ballot candidates. It’s the first time in decades the two major parties hosted both a primary and caucuses.

For Democrats, it’s particularly important. The party will host a preference poll in the U.S. Senate race — a big test to see how much support former Gov. John Hickenlooper will get from the party faithful.

Hickenlooper is the top fundraiser in the race and the favorite of national Democratic leaders who prodded him to run. His two-terms as governor make him well-known and well-liked among Democrats, but he’s not a partisan cheerleader nor is he as progressive as the activists who typically attend the caucuses.

He faces competition in the poll from four other candidates, including former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff who is highlighting Hickenlooper’s moderate stances and initial reluctance to run.

