Why are so many people riled up by Jena Griswold?

Secretary of State Jena Griswold has threatened to refer President Donald Trump for prosecution for encouraging voter fraud. She’s called him “lying, litigating Donny” on Twitter and more than once has tried to bait him into explaining why voting by mail is good enough for him but not everyone else.

“I’ll wait,” Griswold tweeted. Trump never answered.

After the president’s press secretary responded to questions about whether Trump would accept the results of the election if he lost, Colorado’s elections chief tweeted at her: “Don’t you tire of doing verbal acrobatics for a living? Asking for … a country.”

Trump’s election in 2016 spurred Griswold, along with hundreds of women across the country, to run for office in the first place. The 36-year-old Democrat was elected secretary of state in the “blue wave” of 2018 and is currently the youngest person elected to that job and the highest-ranking woman elected to statewide office in Colorado.

She’s a self-promoter, an Ivy League-educated lawyer who grew up in an Estes Park cabin with an outhouse, and she isn’t shy about her aspirations for higher political office. She upstaged presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg at one of his Denver rallies by talking about her working-class upbringing and accomplishments in office, and she’s appeared on CNN, MSNBC, Good Morning America and even The Daily Show with Trevor Noah to discuss mail-in voting. Six months after becoming secretary, Griswold formed an exploratory committee for a potential U.S. Senate bid, a move that raised questions about whether she really wanted her current job. She ultimately decided against it.

