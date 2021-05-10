Pollyanna Forster named director of food & beverage at Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon

Pollyanna Forster is a longtime Vail Valley local and is the director of food and beverage at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon recently announced that Pollyanna Forster is now serving as the director of food and beverage at the resort.

A longtime Vail Valley local, Forster most recently served as the owner and curator at Pollyanna Productions USA, a culinary consulting group that specialized in catering, pop-up events, restaurant and retail visualization as well as hospitality education. Forster is a certified sommelier who enjoyed more than 15 years as the owner of several prominent Colorado restaurants, including eat + drink & cut, Tacorico and dish restaurant in Edwards, and eat + drink in Denver. A graduate of Colorado State University, she also previously served as the fine wine sales director at Classic Wines of Vail and as the general manager of Zino Ristorante in Edwards.

“Pollyanna is a passionate epicurean leader and we are thrilled to have her taking charge of our culinary team,” said Kristen Pryor, Westin Riverfront general manager, in the announcement. “From creating independent restaurant concepts to coordinating large event catering, her broad industry experience will help us elevate our resort F&B offerings and continue to generate strong results.”

The Westin Riverfront is home to Maya, a modern Mexican kitchen created by chef Richard Sandoval, which pours an extensive collection of more than 150 tequilas. Last winter, The Westin Riverfront launched the new Riverfront Market, which offers to-go meals, healthy snacks and treats, along with a selection of retail items. The resort is also home to a Starbucks and The Lookout Lobby Bar, which serves bites, sandwiches and entrees, along with a selection of craft cocktails and Colorado microbrews.

New for this summer, The Westin Riverfront will offer expanded outdoor seating and dining options along with the return of Maya’s popular Friday Afternoon Club outdoor live music series.

For more information on The Westin Riverfront, visit http://www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.