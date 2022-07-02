Pooling resources, Mountain Rec opens Gypsum Creek Pool for the summer

The Gypsum Creek Pool opened for the season Friday, giving downvalley residents a place to cool off after learning that the Eagle Pool wasn't going to open in early June.

Vail Daily archive

Mountain Recreation opened the Gypsum Creek Pool Friday, increasing Eagle Valley residents’ access to swimming pools for summer 2022. The pool’s first day open to the public came nearly three weeks after the recreation district announced that its Eagle pool would remain closed for the duration of the season.

The Eagle Pool’s closure traces back to May, when staff detected unusual water loss; a subsequent third-party assessment determined that dropping water levels prevented proper circulation and compromised key filtration systems. According to Eddie Campos, Mountain Rec’s marketing and communications manager, these complications made it impossible to maintain pH levels in compliance with safety code standards, resulting in the district’s decision not to open the Eagle pool.

“As soon as we knew we wouldn’t be able to open (the Eagle Pool) we talked to the town of Gypsum, got all staff on board, and mobilized everything to prepare Gypsum Creek,” Campos said.

Originally, the Gypsum Creek Pool was not scheduled to open this summer, due to Mountain Rec’s difficulties in securing enough staff to operate both locations. Accordingly, all resources were directed toward the Eagle location, favored for its family-friendly features such as a water slide and wade-in shallow end.

Mountain Rec’s staffing predicament is far from unique. Staffing issues have acutely impacted other swimming facilities in the valley. In addition to Mountain Rec’s planned closure of the Gypsum Creek location, representatives from Avon Recreation Center pool and the pool in EagleVail also reported heightened difficulties securing employees this year. According to Kacy Carmichael, aquatics superintendent for the town of Avon Recreation Department, the Avon Rec pool is operating with a part-time staff of 35 lifeguards. In an ordinary year, the pool employs 50.

Amid a nationwide lifeguard shortage, the problem has manifested statewide. Facilities across Colorado, unable to fill lifeguard stands, have delayed openings and reduced weekly hours.

In an effort to ameliorate the situation, the governor’s office recently introduced the “Pools Special Initiative 2022 .” The grant-based program will issue awards of up to $25,000 to swimming facilities facing workforce challenges. The Colorado Department of Local Affairs and the Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s Outdoor Recreation Industry Office partnered to fund the $350,000 program. Additionally, the state is offering a $1,000 incentive to new lifeguards who successfully complete training and begin work, through a separate Reskilling, Upskilling, and Next-skilling grant program.

Representatives from the EagleVail pool and Avon Rec pool confirmed that their facilities applied for the Pools Special Initiative Grant. The Avon pool has since been accepted into the program and approved for funding.

The state support comes at an especially crucial time for Eagle Valley pools because the closure of the pool in Eagle has caused an influx of pool-goers at other local facilities, increasing their demand for lifeguard coverage.

“Eagle’s closure has definitely had an effect,” said Joey Roberts, the EagleVail pool manager. “There’s an increase in numbers in program attendance. With swim team, I have over a hundred kids participating, compared to 50 in a normal year.”

Carmichael reported a similar impact at the Avon Rec pool. “Overall… we have been busier. Avon Rec has had to absorb more local and visiting swimmers due to neighboring pools being closed or reducing hours,” she wrote in an email statement.

The closure of the Eagle Pool operated by Mountain Recreation has led to other pools in the valley, like the one in EagleVail, seeing an influx of swimmers.

Tess Weinreich/Vail Daily

The remedial efforts will be further tested at Avon Rec and other grant-recipient facilities, as returning to full operating hours is a condition of the state’s funding program. Carmichael noted that Avon Rec will soon restore Saturday morning hours, which were cut back due to strains on full-time staff earlier in the year.

The Mountain Rec Eagle Pool continues to study the water leak, and evaluate paths forward. On Wednesday, June 29, a team of geotechnical engineers was on-site for a preliminary evaluation. Mountain Rec intends to continue with an investigation of subsurface soils, to determine what repairs would most efficiently address existing damage and mitigate issues in the future. Additionally, the original builder of the pool is developing cost estimates for a full replacement of the 20-year-old pool, as an alternative solution. The pool hopes to reopen for the 2023 summer season.