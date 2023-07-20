Popular Gypsum fishing reservoir now more full than it has ever been

A view of LEDE Reservoir on July 19, four days after the reservoir reached the highest level in its history. A good snow year in Western Colorado contributed to high runoff levels this spring.

Ben Roof/Special to the Daily

Gypsum’s LEDE Reservoir is now more full than it has ever been in its history, and that’s a long history.

The reservoir is a prehistoric glacial lake that was expanded in the 1930s and 1940s by its namesake developers, the Lundgren, Erickson, Doll and Engstrom families.

It was expanded again in the 2010s after the town of Gypsum, anticipating future growth in town, purchased the reservoir and completed a rehabilitation and enlargement project to double its capacity to 947-acre feet.

But the reservoir has never actually reached that 947-acre foot capacity. On Saturday, LEDE Reservoir reached its highest level in its history, about 4 feet, 3 inches below the spillway. With runoff season now concluded, that’s as high as it will get this summer.

On Saturday, LEDE Reservoir was approximately 4 feet, 3 inches below the spillway, the highest level the reservoir has ever reached. The reservoir is owned by the town of Gypsum and is fed from Gypsum Creek. Ben Roof/Special to the Daily

Gypsum Assistant Town Manager Jim Hancock said the town was hoping the reservoir would finally reach the spillway, a process that would trigger an inspection from the state of Colorado.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“We’re still under the state ‘first fill’ umbrella, in order for them to say your dam is complete, you have to spill the reservoir,” Hancock said in June.

A state inspector visited the reservoir in late June and found the reservoir to be about 6 feet shy of filling at that time.

“He’s planning on coming back to observe the spill if it happens,” Hancock said. “It would be a big deal.”

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

But after topping out on Saturday, the reservoir is no longer receiving runoff, so that first fill inspection won’t happen this year.

“Unfortunately, we’re not going to make it,” Hancock said.

LEDE Reservoir is named after its original developers, the Lundgren, Erickson, Doll and Engstrom families, who expanded the glacial moraine in the 1930s and 1940s. Ben Roof/Special to the Daily

The LEDE Reservoir is located on U.S. Forest Service land south of Gypsum at an elevation of 9,573 feet and receives water from Gypsum Creek.

The reservoir became a popular camping location in the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s and was stocked with trout to aid the site’s attraction as an outdoor recreation destination.

The Forest Service’s developed campsite at LEDE Reservoir was disbanded in the 1970s due to insufficient funds, and today the area can be used as a disbursed campsite on a first-come, first-served basis, or a day trip location for anglers looking to catch fish.

The reservoir is located on Gypsum Creek Road 18 miles south of Gypsum which often becomes impassable in the winter due to snow. This year, bugs have been an issue, and insect repellent is recommended for all who visit. June through September is the recommended time to visit the reservoir.