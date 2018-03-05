Popular piano group The 5 Browns return to Vilar Performing Arts Center on March 6

BEAVER CREEK — Each member of The 5 Browns is an accomplished and talented classical pianist in their own right. As five siblings playing together, The 5 Browns have impressed and entertained audiences worldwide from a young age and continue to wow crowds with their lively and thrilling classical music concerts.

The 5 Browns will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $88 for adults and $10 for students and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

Mastery on Piano

Raised in Utah, The 5 Browns — Ryan, Melody, Gregory, Deondra and Desirae — were the first family of five siblings to ever be accepted into New York City's famed The Juilliard School simultaneously. Early in their career as five young piano virtuosos, The 5 Browns were featured on "60 Minutes" and "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and were dubbed the "Fab Five" by People magazine in 2002. The 5 Browns have released three albums that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Albums chart.

Praised by The New York Post as "the biggest classical music sensation in years," The 5 Browns command the stage with their five Steinway pianos and powerful, passionate performances. The 5 Browns' repertoire includes beloved classical pieces and more contemporary works, showcasing the quintet's versatility and mastery on piano.

Today, the 5 Browns are delivering on their dream to wake up classical music by introducing it to the widest, largest and most excited audience they can find. Whether performing individually or together in various combinations from duo to complex five-piano arrangements, The 5 Browns reveal a deep connection to the intent of their material while bringing a fresh energy and dynamic character to the color and tonal spectrum of their sound.

For their upcoming concert at the Vilar Center, The 5 Browns will play everything from Beethoven and Rachmaninoff to "Star Wars: Suite for Five Pianos" by John Williams and "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" by Paul Dukas, a piece well known for being featured in Disney's "Fantasia."

As part of the Winter Vilar Center Classical Series, an evening with The 5 Browns is a concert for audiences of all ages.