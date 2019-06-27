Savanna Palmer, Montana Palmer, Finnigan Bradbury perform a number from the Porchlight Players Summer Theater Camp production of "Mary Poppins Jr."

Special to the Daily

GYPSUM — As we all know, summertime in the Vail Valley is “practically perfect,” so it’s only logical that Mary Poppins is planning to swoop down for a visit.

Tonight, June 28, the 44 kids enrolled in the Porchlight Players Children’s Summer Theater camp will perform the musical “Mary Poppins Jr.” at Gypsum’s Lundgren Theater. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. and the performance is free and open to the public.

This is director Ann Olin’s 13th summer theater camp show.

“I love the creative process of turning a concept into reality on stage. I also love working with the kids to bring out what they already have in them, and teaching them some new skills,” said Olin.

As the conclusion of each summer musical, the cast gathers to select the show for the next year. It isn’t hard to understand why the kids would gravitate to “Mary Poppins.”

” Learning the songs and choreography for the dance numbers has been the most fun for the kids,” said Olin. “They also love the costumes for this show.”

In addition to tonight’s show, the kids performed a concert version of “Mary Poppins Jr.” at Castle Peak Senior Life earlier this week. On Saturday, they will be performing the show at the Colorado Community Theater Coalition Festival in Glenwood Springs. Olin noted the extra performance opportunities are a first for the theater camp kids.