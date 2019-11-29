Portion of Edwards open space to close Sunday

The annual seasonal closure of the western portion of the Eagle River Preserve in Edwards begins Sunday, Dec. 1. The seasonal closure allows wildlife to use the area for winter habitat. As in prior years, the main gate at the preserve is closed, but winter users may park in the gravel lot located outside of the gate adjacent to U.S. Highway 6.

The eastern portion of the preserve remains open for recreation and pedestrian use. Eagle County Open Space Rangers are reminding users to comply with posted signs and to exercise caution if wildlife is visible in the closure area. There is no ice skating on the irrigation ponds as the ponds are not monitored or maintained and the ice may be thin.

Dogs must be on a leash at the Eagle River Preserve, with the exception of the off-leash area in the northeast corner of the property. Users are asked to keep dogs on a leash if wildlife is present. Users are reminded to avoid disturbing the wildlife, especially elk and deer, during the winters to maximize their chances of survival in the coming seasons.

The lower parking area of the preserve will reopen to vehicles in the spring after the snow melts. For more information call Eagle County Open Space Ranger and Natural Resource Specialist Phil Kirkman, 970-328-8701.