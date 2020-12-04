Positive cases at Eagle Valley Middle School prompt quarantines

Twenty-four sixth graders and 25 seventh graders have been told to quarantine due to close contact with the positive cases at Eagle Valley Middle School.

Daily file photo

Thursday night, Eagle Valley Middle School notified its school community that sixth and seventh grades would temporarily transition to remote learning on Friday while the school assisted with contact tracing stemming from the notice that two students tested positive for COVID-19.

Once contact tracing was completed Friday, the middle school updated its community and notified families of 24 sixth graders and 25 seventh graders that they would need to quarantine due to close contact with the positive cases. Two staff members were also quarantined.

All remaining sixth and seventh graders were informed they could resume normal activities and that the grades would return to in-person learning on Monday. Those in quarantine will learn remotely. The two positive cases are from the same family, so the incident is not considered an outbreak.

The school district’s transportation department also announced another canceled route, Route 3, serving Vail and Red Cliff. A driver is in quarantine because of a positive case in their household. The route will resume on Dec. 15. Nine to eleven students regularly ride Route 3 and their families were notified through calls and SmartTag.

In other district news, Avon Elementary School experienced a fire alarm Friday morning near the start of school. The fire department responded quickly and determined that a cold air inversion in a ventilation hood had prevented carbon dioxide from venting and triggered the alarm. The issue was easily resolved and the fire department verified that each classroom in the school was safe. Staff and students quickly resumed their normal activities.