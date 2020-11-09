Positive cases at Red Sandstone Elementary, Red Canyon High School prompt quarantines
30 students and six staff members will quarantine in total
Eagle County Schools released a statement Friday saying the district had notified parents of Red Sandstone Elementary School and Red Canyon High School of COVID-19 cases on Thursday. In both cases, public health has conducted contact tracing and determined that those in close contact with the positive case need to be quarantined.
At Red Sandstone, two positive student cases from the same household resulted in the transition of 16 students and two staff members to remote learning while they quarantine. At RCHS, 14 students and four staff members will quarantine and transition to remote learning after a student at the Edwards campus tested positive.
Students and staff may continue learning and working from home while on quarantine.
