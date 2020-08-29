Positive COVID-19 case sends eighth grade at Gypsum Creek Middle School to remote learning Monday

According to a news release to the Vail Daily on Saturday afternoon, Eagle County Schools is announcing that a student in the eighth grade at Gypsum Creek Middle School has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“This is not an outbreak at this point, just a single case,” the release says. “The student was only at school on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, and followed face covering and social distancing guidelines.”

School officials said Public Health is investigating the case and has advised that the school transition the entire eighth grade (staff and students) to remote learning beginning Monday and lasting through Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Parents have been notifies with specific instructions on whether or not their student needs to quarantine while engaged in remote learning based on attendance records and class lists, the release says.

“At present, there is no cause for concern or action for the other grades, so sixth and seventh grade will continue attending school as scheduled,” it continues.

Siblings of the eighth-graders in other grades do not need to quarantine and can attend school unless the eighth-grader develops symptoms at home, school officials advised. If symptoms develop, parents are instructed to contact their health care provider and Public Health for further instructions.

Each case of COVID-19 is followed up on by public health. As part of this public health investigation:

The person diagnosed is being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious.

The person’s activities when they could have spread COVID-19 are assessed.

The people who were close contacts of the person with COVID-19 are instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure.

Cooperation is critical to managing the spread of the virus.

In determining who is at risk, Public Health looks for Distance, Duration, Protection.

Was a person within 3 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes without face covering protection?

The risk of infection is not instantaneous or automatic.

This is why social distancing and face coverings work.

“This is how the system is designed to work. Rapidly identify a positive case, remove them from public circulation, remove others with close contact, and contain the spread,” said Superintendent Philip Qualman in the news release. “We thank Public Health, the staff, and families for working hard to contain the spread and all wish our student a speedy recovery.”