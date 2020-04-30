Possible mountain lion kills found in Basalt

The Basalt Police Department is warning residents to be aware of possible mountain lion activity after deer carcasses were discovered near downtown earlier this week.

The carcasses were found Sunday night in the 200 block of Midland Avenue and Monday night in the 300 block of East Sopris Drive and appeared to have been killed by a mountain lion or lions, said Greg Knott, Basalt police chief. No one has reported seeing a mountain lion and no activity was reported Tuesday, he said.

Basalt police notified officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which posted signs on Midland Avenue, Sopris Drive and Homestead Drive between them, Knott said.

Messages left Wednesday afternoon for CPW officials were not returned.



Support Local Journalism Donate



Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney brought up the issue Tuesday night during the Town Council meeting.

“Many of you might have seen there is a mountain lion active in the Hillside District and you may hear some scuttlebutt about that,” he said. “It has taken a couple of deer of the last few days. … Those cats are active and present. It’s a quick reminder of what we get when we live in the mountains.”

Knott reiteriated that they were not sure if it was one mountain lion or possibly more.

If anyone sees a mountain lion in the area, they are asked to call Basalt Police at 970-920-5310.