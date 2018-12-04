Post office, federal agencies closed Dec. 5 to honor President George H.W. Bush

Federal agencies across the nation will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 5, out of respect to President George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, who died Friday night, Nov. 30, in Texas and will be honored in a state funeral.

The Postal Service will suspend regular delivery of personal and business mail but will continue certain parcel deliveries to avoid backlogging the system.

"We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season," the USPS said in a statement.

The White River National Forest's offices and ranger stations will be closed for the day, as well. The National Forest requests that anyone visiting public lands follow the leave-no-trace practices of planning ahead, camping on durable services, disposing properly of waste, minimizing impacts of campfires, respecting wildlife and being considerate of visitors.

The Bureau of Land Management's Colorado River Valley Field Office in Silt will also be closed. The offices will reopen Thursday with normal operating hours.

State and local agencies such as the Division of Motor Vehicles and Eagle County administrative offices will be open.

President Donald Trump designated Dec. 5, 2018, as a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of the former president. Federal agencies will be closed Wednesday, as Bush will be transported from the Capitol Rotunda to the National Cathedral for a state funeral before being flown to Houston, Texas, for a private funeral and interment, according to the Associated Press.