Postal Service is hosting local job fairs in Vail and Edwards

The United States Postal Service is hosting two local job fairs on Thursday, April 20, at both the Vail and Edwards post office locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To assist potential applicants, Postal Service personnel will be onsite at both locations to provide detailed information about available positions, answer questions, and walk interested individuals through the application process step by step on-site.

The Edwards Post Office (at 105 Edwards Village Blvd. Unit A101) is seeking individuals to fill clerk and labor custodians. Starting pay range is $20.05 to $20.08 per hour depending on the position, paid bi-weekly.

The Vail Post Office (at 1300 N. Frontage Road) is seeking individuals to fill carriers, clerks and labor custodians. Starting pay range is $18.92 to $20.08 per hour depending on the position, paid bi-weekly.

Benefits for the positions at both locations include regular pay increases, paid vacation leave, health insurance, and growth opportunities.

Career employees can earn premium long-term benefits that complement good pay. Some of the benefits include:

Multiple health and life insurance choices

Pension benefits and a Thrift Savings Plan program, similar to a 401(k)

Vacation time and sick leave

The United States Postal Service, as an organization, promotes largely from within, offering career development to help prepare employees to achieve their professional goals. Training programs include entry-level functional job-related training, technical hands-on learning, new supervisor training, and management-to-executive level development.

Postal Service positions open now include entry-level, temporary, part-time, and career opportunities that vary by geographical location. To view job openings or learn more, visit USPS.com/careers .