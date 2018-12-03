Postal Service releases military shipping deadlines, mailing tips for holidays

The Postal Service offers a reduced price of $17.40 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box for mail sent to Air/Army Post Office, Fleet Post Office and Diplomatic Post Office (APO, FPO and DPO) destinations worldwide — a $1.50 discount from the regular price.

The Postal Service is expected to process more than 16.2 million pounds of mail for these destinations this holiday season. To ensure timely delivery by Christmas, the Postal Service recommends that mail be sent to military APO/FPO/DPO addresses overseas no later than Tuesday, Dec. 11, for cards, letters and Priority Mail packages and Tuesday, Dec. 18, for Priority Mail Express Military Service for most destinations.

The Postal Service has created a free Military Care Kit based on the items most frequently requested by military families. The kit contains address labels, tape, boxes and customs forms. To order the kit, call 800-610-8734. To order Flat Rate Boxes featuring the "America Supports You" logo, go to usps.com/freeboxes.

Postage, labels and customs forms can also be printed online anytime using Click-N-Ship at http://www.usps.com/ship.

Mailing tips

• Use good, strong boxes and good, strong packing tape: no duct tape or masking tape, no string or wire and no shoeboxes.

• Don't use boxes from a liquor store. Boxes that indicate there is alcohol inside cannot be mailed.

• Don't ship anything with a lithium battery.

• Never use holiday wrapping paper around your parcel; it is very thin and isn't suitable in the high-speed sorting machines.

• Write the service member's full name, and include the unit and APO/FPO/DPO address with the nine-digit ZIP Code (if one is assigned).

• Do not write the country name where the service member is stationed in the address.

• Include a return address.

• Inside the box, include the service member's name and address, as well as the sender's name and address on an index card in case the shipping label gets damaged in transit.