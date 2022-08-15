Highway 6 closed in EagleVail near Kayak Crossing due to potential sinkhole forming

Water buildup from Sunday night's rainstorm is causing a potential sinkhole to form on Highway 6.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily

UPDATE: U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions at milemarker 173 near Kayak Crossing due to road damage, according to EC Alerts. Please avoid the area. Residents of Kayak Crossing and River Run can access those complexes from the east.

—

A potential sinkhole has begun to form on Highway 6 near the entrance to the Kayak Crossing apartment complex in EagleVail. A growing buildup of water caused a bulge to form in the asphalt around 11 a.m. and is expected to collapse into a sinkhole sometime this afternoon.

The issue began around 7 a.m. when drivers notified the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) about a water leakage occurring in the road. CDOT dispatched Melissa DeAndrea, who arrived on the scene at 7:30 a.m. to a small spout of water leaking out of a hole in the asphalt.

After checking the scene, DeAndrea moved onto a different project. When she returned to the site around 11:15 a.m. the road had started to form a bubble in the asphalt about a foot wide. By noon, it had grown to around 20 feet wide and 4-6 inches high and was taking up the full width of the right-hand lane heading east.

DeAndrea said that excess water from Sunday night’s rainstorm is building under the road, mixing with the dirt to push against the asphalt. When the mud eventually drains out into the nearby river, the bubble will invert and form a sinkhole in the road.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily

At around 1:30 p.m. an additional spout of water opened in the asphalt, releasing the built up water and indicating progression towards a sinkhole. The section of the road around the affected area will remain closed until it is fixed.

In order to mitigate this issue, CDOT will have to excise the section of road, refill it and repave it. DeAndrea said that this process can be finished in the course of a day, but due to staffing issues and high demand for equipment in other areas of the state it could take a few days to fix the road.

Bike lanes in the area remain open, but bikers should anticipate closure shortly due to escalating safety concerns and mitigation efforts. Residents of Kayak Crossing and River Run can access those complexes from the east, off of I-70.

This story will be updated.