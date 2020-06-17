Powder Day Pets creates handmade collars for furry friends using ski/snowboard technology
Avon resident creates unique collars with snowboard/ski bindings
Powder Day Pets is a new local company creating handmade dog (and cat) collars integrating ski and snowboard technology — combining two things many in the mountains are passionate about.
“It’s kind of a passion project for me,” Powder Day Pets owner Pete Rogos said, “combining the love of outdoors and the ski and snowboard industry into the pet world, which is so popular here.”
The idea came to Rogos through his time with Kita, his 8-year-old Siberian husky that he’s had since she was 6 weeks old. Born and raised in Detroit, Rogos — along with Kita — moved to Avon in 2017.
“She’s kind of my road dog. Anywhere I go, she’s right there with me,” he said. “She really enjoys it coming from the Midwest to the mountains as a husky. She just loves being outside.”
Support Local Journalism
For Rogos, working with paracord and tying knots has always been a hobby of his, making a variety of things for himself and his dog over his past 20 years.
“I had a spark of inspiration to combine ski and snowboard hardware with what I was doing,” he said.
The collars, available for $20 plus shipping on http://www.powderdaypets.com and Instagram, are made with a snowboard binding ratchet system and heavy-duty 550 paracord. They are all handmade, and pet owners have the option of choosing colors to help match the animal’s personality.
While designed for dogs, Rogos said he’s already received inquiries about collars for cats.
“It allows people to create,” he said.
Rogos is currently working on a ski boot binding design, as well as creating leashes, harnesses and other products in the future.
While he intended to focus his efforts locally through farmers markets and other avenues, the coronavirus restrictions has pushed Rogos to promoting Powder Day Pets online — shipping to other states including Pennsylvania, California, Michigan and Ohio, among others.
Rogos is also participating in the town of Avon’s Home for Hounds project, creating a unique doghouse to be auctioned off to benefit the Eagle Valley Humane Society. For his doghouse, he recreated a classic mountain ski patrol log cabin, with pillars that look like dog bones, among other unique touches.
“We’re excited to participate in Home for Hounds because it aligns so well with who we are as a brand,” he said in a news release. “We aim to create custom products for people and pets that love the place we live as much as we do.”
For more information about Powder Day Pets, visit http://www.powderdaypets.com, or follow the new local company on Facebook and Instagram.
Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Vail Pass I-70 project gets a $60 million funding boost
The Colorado Department of Transportation will receive a $60.7 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to make improvements to Interstate 70 between mile post 180 and 190 in Eagle County.
See more