Powder Day Pets creates handmade collars for furry friends using ski/snowboard technology

Powder Day Pets is a new local company creating handmade dog (and cat) collars integrating ski and snowboard technology — combining two things many in the mountains are passionate about.

“It’s kind of a passion project for me,” Powder Day Pets owner Pete Rogos said, “combining the love of outdoors and the ski and snowboard industry into the pet world, which is so popular here.”

The idea came to Rogos through his time with Kita, his 8-year-old Siberian husky that he’s had since she was 6 weeks old. Born and raised in Detroit, Rogos — along with Kita — moved to Avon in 2017.

“She’s kind of my road dog. Anywhere I go, she’s right there with me,” he said. “She really enjoys it coming from the Midwest to the mountains as a husky. She just loves being outside.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



For Rogos, working with paracord and tying knots has always been a hobby of his, making a variety of things for himself and his dog over his past 20 years.

“I had a spark of inspiration to combine ski and snowboard hardware with what I was doing,” he said.

The collars, available for $20 plus shipping on http://www.powderdaypets.com and Instagram, are made with a snowboard binding ratchet system and heavy-duty 550 paracord. They are all handmade, and pet owners have the option of choosing colors to help match the animal’s personality.

While designed for dogs, Rogos said he’s already received inquiries about collars for cats.

“It allows people to create,” he said.

Pete Rogos brought together multiple passions and hobbies to create Powder Day Pets. He handmakes collars with heavy-duty paracord and bindings from snowboards/skis.

Powder Day Pets | Special to the Daily

Rogos is currently working on a ski boot binding design, as well as creating leashes, harnesses and other products in the future.

While he intended to focus his efforts locally through farmers markets and other avenues, the coronavirus restrictions has pushed Rogos to promoting Powder Day Pets online — shipping to other states including Pennsylvania, California, Michigan and Ohio, among others.

Rogos is also participating in the town of Avon’s Home for Hounds project, creating a unique doghouse to be auctioned off to benefit the Eagle Valley Humane Society. For his doghouse, he recreated a classic mountain ski patrol log cabin, with pillars that look like dog bones, among other unique touches.

“We’re excited to participate in Home for Hounds because it aligns so well with who we are as a brand,” he said in a news release. “We aim to create custom products for people and pets that love the place we live as much as we do.”

For more information about Powder Day Pets, visit http://www.powderdaypets.com, or follow the new local company on Facebook and Instagram.

Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.