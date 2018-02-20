Power outage hits lower Eagle Valley, customers were without power for about 90 minutes Feb. 19

EAGLE — Residents of Eagle, Gypsum and Dotsero were without electric power for approximately 90 minutes Monday night, Feb. 19, due to an equipment failure at the Cooley Mesa substation.

"We believe a piece of transmission equipment failed at one of our substations last night at 8:18 p.m.," said David Bleakley, vice president of engineering for Holy Cross Energy.

The failure knocked out the entire substation affecting customers in the lower Eagle Valley. Bleakley said Holy Cross Energy responded by picking up all the feeders from a remote substation to restore power.

"We are now are working with Xcel Energy to investigate what may have caused the equipment to fail and how to mitigate this type of equipment failure in the future," Bleakley said.