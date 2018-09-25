Pre-dawn fire engulfs Eagle Ranch home as eight engines from around Vail Valley rally to fight blaze

EAGLE — Crews from up and down the Vail Valley rallied to a house fire in Eagle Ranch in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday, Sept. 25.

The call came at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday, and the first Greater Eagle fire district was on the scene 3 minutes later, said Eagle Fire Chief Doug Cupp. They were quickly joined by crews from Gypsum, Eagle River and Vail.

That Greater Eagle crew first on the scene, in the 100 block of Ewing Street, reported the back of the house was engulfed in flames. Crews quickly had the fire under control, but it had spread to the attic of the two-story home, Cupp said.

The house was vacant at the time, although one police officer was transported to the hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation, after he swept through the home to make sure no one was in there.

Fire fighters evacuated the two houses next door, Cupp said.

Crews soon extinguished the fire.

When crews from all around the valley were on the scene, the contingent included eight engines and crews were battling the blaze: three engines from Eagle River Fire Protection District, two from Greater Eagle, two from Gypsum and one from Vail. Three chief officers were also on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Cupp said.

Cupp sent thanks to all the responding agencies, including Eagle Police, Gypsum Fire Protection District, Vail public safety communications center, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Vail Fire & Emergency Services, town of Eagle, Eagle County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado State Patrol.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.