Preliminary designs presented for Eagle County’s ‘West Eagle’ project in Eagle

This artist's image shows the green space in the center of the West End workforce housing project in Eagle. Eagle County owns the property, but the project will have to be approved by the town of Eagle.

Eagle County/Courtesy image

13.9: Acres of county-owned land on the site.

Acres of county-owned land on the site. 2.5: Acres of U.S. Forest Service-owned property that could be included, but isn’t yet.

Acres of U.S. Forest Service-owned property that could be included, but isn’t yet. 113: Potential unit count without the Forest Service parcel.

Potential unit count without the Forest Service parcel. 156: Potential unit count if the Forest Service parcel is included. By the numbers The West Eagle project in Eagle is still in the design stage, but here’s what’s envisioned right now:

There’s still a lot of work to do — which will take some time — but there’s progress being made on the possible West Eagle workforce housing project in Eagle.

The project has potential complications. While the site — south of Grand Avenue more or less behind Corky’s gas station — is owned by Eagle County, the town of Eagle will have to annex and give development approval to the plan. But county officials first have to decide what to bring to town officials.

Eagle County Resiliency Director Tori Franks on Tuesday brought the West Eagle design team to a work session with the Eagle County Commissioners.

As currently envisioned, the site will be deed-restricted, for-sale homes in a variety of types ranging from studio to four-bedroom units.

In addition to the mix of units, the initial design, by Caddis Collaborative, has all the homes’ living rooms facing internal green space, with parking on the other side of that space.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Franks told the commissioners that the mix of unit types is a lesson learned from the Miller Ranch neighborhood in Edwards.

“A variety of housing types allows owners to move up, or down, within the development,” Franks said. In addition, the envisioned triplex units “would be great for seniors,” Franks said. That would satisfy at least part of the need for more senior housing, she added.

The plan puts smaller, lower buildings next to existing homes, with larger, taller buildings put closer to Grand Avenue.

Sustainability also plays a significant role in the current design.

Jason Jaynes of DHM Designs told the commissioners that one of the most visible sustainability efforts will be landscaping without much turf grass.

Other efforts will include using non-toxic materials as much as possible, and picking building materials, including windows, and roofing, intended to last as long as possible.

Energy efficiency efforts will also include Energy Star electric appliances as well as electric heat pump heating and cooling and “super insulated” walls and attics.

Sustainability consultant Paul Kriescher of Bowman said the idea is for utility costs of about $1,400 per year for duplex units.

The current design calls for “autoclaved aerated concrete,” particularly in party walls between units. In addition to muffling noise, that material has a four-hour fire rating, meaning it will resist flames for at least that long.

Home prices will be aimed at individuals and families making no more than 140% of the county’s annual median income. In 2021, that income was a bit more than $85,877 in 2020.

Jaynes said while there are a lot of complications — including the fact more than one parcel is involved — the plan will be submitted as one package.

The project will require public outreach, and Jaynes said town of Eagle hearings could begin in late June.

Initial work is expected to take the remainder of this year. If the approvals are granted, in the best case about five months of infrastructure work could begin in early 2024, with construction beginning in August. That means the first occupants could move in in early 2025.