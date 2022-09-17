Prep notebook: a roundup of Friday and Saturday scores

Battle Mountain's Lily Greshko eyes a pitch during Friday's game against Meeker.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Softball: Audrey Crowley went 3-for-3 and drove in Sara Marino in the third inning as Eagle Valley defeated Weld Central 1-0 Friday in the first of three weekend games for the Devils. Mattie Hobbs allowed just two hits and struck out 10 in the seven-inning shutout.

Third baseman Annya Chavira relays the ball to first base for the out on Friday against Meeker.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Reagan Hafey went 4-for-4 with five RBI to lead Meeker to an 18-0 win over Battle Mountain. The Huskies (1-7) host Middle Park at home on Monday at 3 p.m.

Battle Mountain loss to Meeker 18-0 on Friday.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Volleyball: Jessie Allen and Aria Webster had 21 and 19 digs, respectively and Grace Engleby and Daisy Palacio had 11 and 8 kills, respectively, as Vail Christian knocked off Grand Valley 25-22, 25-12, 25-17 Friday night. The Saints (7-0) travel up the interstate to face Vail Mountain School on Tuesday.

Football: Aspen notched its first win of the season Friday night, taking down Battle Mountain 15-8 in Aspen to move to 1-2. The Huskies fell to 0-4 and host Niwot Sept. 23.

Eagle Valley lost to Confier 28-14 on the road Friday night, falling to 0-4. The Devils host Northridge next Saturday.

Cross-country: Saturday was another positive step forward for the Battle Mountain cross-country teams as the leaves change color and midseason meets give way to championship season.

Milaina Almonte (13th, 19:23) and Lindsey Whitton (32nd, 20:12) helped the No. 2-ranked Huskies to a sixth-place team finish at the hotly contested St. Vrain Invitational in Lyons on Saturday. The Huskies were the second-best 4A school on the day, behind Niwot — which won the team title — largely on the strength of their tightly-grouped 3-4-5 runners. Lindsey Kiehl (50th, 20:41), Presley Smith (52nd, 20:45) and Addison Bueche (56th, 20:48) finished within seven seconds on the 5,000-meter course to put the Huskies at 195 points. Summit (318) was the next closest 4A Region 1 team, in 12th, led by Ella Hagen’s second-place finish in 18:06.9.

On the boys side, Battle Mountain finished in eighth as a team with 224 points. Mountain Vista’s Tyler Downs won the individual crown in 15:38, but Battle Mountain’s Porter Middaugh and Will Brunner were in the lead pack of six at the mile and two-mile splits. In the end, Middaugh would take third (15:44) and Brunner would finish in sixth (15:47).

Evan Kraus and Ben Anderson — who sandwiched Middaugh in second and fourth, ran 14:58 and 15:00, respectively, last weekend at the Liberty Bell.

Jorge Sinaloa, Battle Mountain’s third runner, finished in 16:57 and John Macabee (18:03.2) and Jake Lindall (18:03.6) rounded out the team’s scoring five in 98th and 100th place, respectively.