Prep notebook: Battle Mountain soccer and Eagle Valley softball claim Tuesday night wins

Jonathan Espinoza battles with a Palisade player during Tuesday's 5-0 win.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Softball: After notching an 8-4 win over Cedaredge on Sept. 1, Eagle Valley cruised to a 19-9 victory on Tuesday in its second meeting with the Bruins this year. The win was the fourth in a row for the Devils, who improved to 10-7 with three games remaining in the regular season.

Anna Baker receives some instruction during Tuesday’s home win over Cedaredge.

Ella Hanley/Courtesy photo

Thirty-two teams advance to the 4A regional bracket through league play and RPI rankings, with automatic bids going to league-winners (as long as the league has a minimum of five teams). The 4A Western Slope has four teams — Palisade (14-4 overall, 3-0 league), Eagle Valley (10-7, 2-1), Rifle (9-5, 1-3) and Battle Mountain (2-7, 0-2). As of Wednesday, Eagle Valley is No. 35 in the CHSAA Selection & Seeding Index.

Eagle Valley defeated Cedaredge 19-9 on Tuesday in Gypsum to move to 10-7 on the year.

Ella Hanley/Courtesy photo

Each of the eight regional tournaments (Oct. 14-15) will advance two teams to the state tournament (Oct. 21-22).

The Devils are in Rifle on Thursday before wrapping their season up at home against Basalt on Oct. 3 and at league-leading Palisade on Oct. 5.

The Devils celebrate their 19-9 home win over Cedaredge on Tuesday in Gypsum.

Ella Hanley/Courtesy photo

Soccer: Battle Mountain won its second game in a row Tuesday night, stomping Palisade 5-0 in Edwards.

Daniel Sanchez moves the ball upfield during Tuesday’s win over Palisade in Edwards.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

The Huskies received scoring contributions from Leo Martinez, Axel Guittierez, Jack Ruiz, Alex Ortega and Carlos Gardea as well as assists from Daniel Sanchez, Alexis Dozal, Carlos Ventura, Luis Ponce and Jakob Methvin.

Alex Guttierez fights for possession with a Palisade player during the Huskies’ 5-0 win on Tuesday

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Goalkeepers Zeke Alvarez and Cooper Skidmore teamed up for the shutout.

“Any time you have five different goal scorers, two keepers combine for a shutout and 21 kids get to play in the game, that is a good day,” head coach Dave Cope stated. The Huskies (3-2-1 league record) still sit behind Eagle Valley (4-1-1) and Summit (4-1-1) in the 4A Western Slope, but have moved up to No. 18 in the CHSAA RPI.

“(We) are still seeking to qualify for playoffs and get that elusive top-16 home game,” Cope noted.

Alex Dozal had an assist in Battle Mountain’s 5-0 win over Palisade on Tuesday night in Edwards.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain (6-3-1, 3-2-1 league) battles another 4A Western Slope foe on Thursday in Steamboat Springs (4-5, 2-3)

Jakob Methvin pushes the ball upfield during Battle Mountain’s 5-0 win over Palisade on Tuesday.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Vail Mountain School boys soccer, who were last seen in action in a Sept. 20 loss to Roaring Fork, moved back into the No. 1 spot in 2A in the last CHSAA rankings. In the Sept. 19 rankings, the Gore Rangers had slipped a spot as the then undefeated Thomas MacLaren School assumed the poll position. Since then, the Highlanders have gone 3-1, only totaling 94 points to Vail Mountain’s 95 in the Sept. 26 CHSAA poll.

The Gore Rangers return to the field in Moffat County (1-7-1) on Thursday night before traveling to Summit for a stiff test against the Tigers (7-1-1).

Volleyball: The Huskies fell to Glenwood Springs late Tuesday night in another five-set battle at home. The Demons (10-3) improved their league record to 2-3, while the Huskies (4-4) fell to 3-2, dropping to third in the 4A Western Slope.

Alex Dienst spikes the ball during Tuesday’s loss against Glenwood Springs in Edwards.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain hosts Aspen on Thursday night.

Anna Glass hustles to keep a volley alive during Tuesday’s game against Glenwood Springs.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Molly Kessenich makes a play Tuesday night against Glenwood Springs.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Anna Glass sets up Sadi Petrovski for a kill attempt during Tuesday’s game against Glenwood Springs.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain moved to 4-4 on the year after losing to Glenwood Springs in five sets on Tuesday night in Edwards.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

The Battle Mountain bench celebrates a point during Tuesday’s game against Glenwood Springs.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

The Vail Christian volleyball team plans to make Oct. 4 its “Dig Pink” Cancer Awareness Game. The Saints (8-1) will go up against Vail Mountain School (5-6) at home in a rematch of the Sept. 20 game, which was won by Vail Christian, 3-1.

Per CHSAA guidelines, teams are allowed to play with a pink and white ball or modify their uniforms as long as both the ball and uniform remain legal under NFHS guidelines.

Eagle Valley won its third game in a row on Tuesday, taking down Steamboat Springs in four sets, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-21. The Devils remain perfect (6-0) in league play and are in control of the 4A Western Slope. The Devils host Montrose on Saturday.