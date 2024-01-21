Prep notebook: Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain wrestlers compete at Queens of the Mountain Invitational

Battle Mountain hosted nine teams at the Queens of the Mountain Invite on Saturday in Edwards. The Huskies placed third overall.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

The Battle Mountain girls wrestling team scored 65 points to place third out of nine teams at Saturday’s Queens of the Mountain Invitational in Edwards. The Huskies picked up an individual win as well as a second-place finish, two third-place finishes and a fourth-place finish.

Battle Mountain’s C.J. Traylor won the 105-pound weight class and Eagle Valley’s Gabby Littlepage finished second. Traylor pinned Soroco’s Makala Lacovetto in the first round and Moffat County’s Abi Clay in the second to set up the clash with Littlepage in the final. That match also ended with a Traylor pin.

Battle Mountain’s C.J. Traylor faces off against Eagle Valley’s Gabby Littlepage in the 105-pound weight class final. Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain’s Christina Vasquez placed third in the 100-pound weight class after defeating Heaven Vail of West Grand in a 6-5 decision and pinning Moffat County’s Sydney Brazeal in the third round of matches.

Eagle Valley’s Lauryn Ward competes against a wrestler from Moffat County during Saturday’s Queens of the Mountain Invitational in Edwards. Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Hillary Gutierrez’s fourth-place finish at 120 pounds, Ashley Misch’s silver medal at 125 and Ayla Hampton’s bronze at 130 added to the Husky total. In the 130-pound division, Lauryn Ward placed second for the Devils after being defeated by Kayla Deaton in a 10-5 decision in the final.

Moffat County used its 11-woman roster to take the overall title with 118 points. Eagle Valley placed eighth.

Full results can be found at TrackWrestling.com .

Christina Vasquez placed third for Battle Mountain at the Queens of the Mountain Invitational on Saturday in Edwards. Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Good picks up victory at Northglenn Norse Varsity Invite

Eagle Valley senior and Colorado No. 2-ranked wrestler Cole Good picked up his fourth tournament win of the season and his brother, Alex, finished second at the Northglenn Norse Invite on Saturday.

Cole Good improved to 25-3 and defeated Alijah Gabaldon of Eagle Crest in the 126-pound final, while Alex Good (21-11) made it to the 113-pound first-place match before falling to Eaglecrest senior Adonias Cantu, who boasts a 43-2 record this year.

Bode Cobb (138 pounds) and Cooper Hern (215 pounds) also got on the podium for the Devils, finishing fifth and fourth, respectively.

Basketball notes: Saints and Gore Rangers get back in the win column

The Vail Christian and Vail Mountain School boys basketball teams got back in the win column over the weekend.

The Saints defeated West Grand 74-12 Saturday to improve to 5-5 and 3-1 in league play while the Gore Rangers defeated Hayden 46-33 to move to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the league. Both local squads meet on Feb. 6 in Vail.

Cooper Skidmore pushes the ball up the floor during Battle Mountain’s win over Vail Mountain School last Thursday in Edwards. Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain went 1-1 to end the week, defeating Vail Mountain School 60-26 at home on Thursday before falling to undefeated Fruita Monument 70-28 on Saturday.

Vail Mountain junior Hunter Iverson goes up for the block during the Gore Rangers loss to Battle Mountain last Thursday in Edwards. Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Montrose power forward Kaleb Ferguson went 12-for-16 from the field to score 30 points and lead the Red Hawks to a 50-35 victory over Eagle Valley in Montrose on Saturday. The Devils fell to 8-7 heading into Tuesday’s game at Battle Mountain. The Eagle Valley girls basketball team lost to Montrose as well by a score of 54-16.

Nordic skiing: Whitton second in Steamboat Springs 5K classic

Battle Mountain’s two-time defending skimeister state champion Lindsey Whitton placed second out of 93 Nordic skiers in Saturday’s 5-kilometer dual start classic race at the Steamboat Springs Touring Center. The senior’s time of 19 minutes, 15.2 seconds was just 10 seconds back from the overall winner, Brynna Lenhard of Lake County.

The Huskies duked it out with the Panthers in the team scoring as well, with Lake County accumulating 225 points to Battle Mountain’s 202. Vail Mountain School (155) finished sixth and Eagle Valley was ninth in the 13-team state-qualifying race.

Summit’s James Sowers (16:03.8) won his second-straight Colorado High School Ski League race to lead the Tigers (209) to the team victory.

Battle Mountain put three skiers in the top 10 in the 112-athlete field to place third as Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain School finished fifth and seventh, respectively.

Eagle Valley, Battle Mountain and Vail Mountain School will compete in a 5-kilometer wave start freestyle race at Vail Golf Course on Wednesday night at 5 p.m. Team results and top-10 individual results can be found at VailDaily.com.