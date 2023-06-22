Prep notebook: Eagle Valley athletes announce college choices

Eight Eagle Valley High School athletes will continue their athletic journey at the collegiate level.

Amy Yurcak/Courtesy photo

Eight Eagle Valley High School athletes have decided to continue their athletic journeys at the collegiate level. Signings announced at the end of the school year included Nikko Von Stralendorff and Gunther Soltvedt, who will continue their basketball careers at Rocky Mountain College and Northeast Community College, respectively.

Stralendorff averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during his senior year, earning all-conference honors. Soltvedt made a huge jump from his junior year, going from just 1.1 points per game to 9.7 as a senior. The 80% free throw shooter was a solid defender and sharpshooter from 3-point land as well, as the Devils finished the year 11-12.

Three members from the 2022 league-champion volleyball team — Christi San Diego, Natalie Izbicki and Cassandra Yurcak — are playing at the next level as well. San Diego is headed to Lewis and Clark College, Izbicki will play at the University of Massachusetts Boston and Yurcak is headed to Laramie County Community College.

Finally, Jake Drever, who spent the fall and spring rewriting the Eagle Valley distance record books, is headed to DI Boise State University.

Drever was in Eugene, Oregon last weekend, alongside two Battle Mountain runners, Will Brunner and Lindsey Kiehl for Nike Outdoor Nationals, one of three prep outdoor track and field championships held across the country.

Drever ran 9:47.01 in the championship two-mile. His best 3200-meter time from this year was 9:10.20. Brunner was able to clock a 9:04.63, taking seventh in the event, won by Weston Brown of Bozeman in 8:53.02. Brunner returned on Sunday and ran 4:19.01 to place 46th overall in the championship mile.

Kiehl placed second overall in the ’emerging elite’ class of the mile, posting a time of 4:58.19. The Battle Mountain 1600-meter (a mile is 1609.34 meters, roughly 1.7-2 seconds longer than a 1600) school record is 4:58.49, by Liz Harding in 2019.