Prep notebook: Eagle Valley boys, Battle Mountain girls, win at Dave Sanders Invitational

Carson Dunn brings the Huskies unto the field Friday night against Niwot.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Football: Battle Mountain fell to Niwot 42-13 on Friday night in Edwards. The Huskies are now 0-5 on the season; Niwot improved to 3-1.

Battle Mountain’s Keller Woodworth looks upfield during Friday’s game against Niwot.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain is at Eagle Valley (0-4), who had the week off, next Friday.

Orlando Castillo looks for running room Friday night against Niwot.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

A group of Huskies take down a Niwot player during Friday’s game in Edwards.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Kitz Petrovski launches a pass during Friday’s game against Niwot.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain’s student section was out in full force on Friday night in Edwards.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Volleyball: Vail Christian lost its first game of the season on Friday, falling to No. 3-ranked Meeker on the road, 25-17, 25-21, 26-24. Emma Luce had 26 kills for the Cowboys. The Saints (8-1, 4-1 league) travel to Plateau Valley next Friday. Meeker (11-1, 7-0 league), is one of two teams with undefeated league records — Rangely is 5-0 — and sits atop the 2A/1A Western Slope standings.

Cross-country: Eagle Valley won the boys team title at the Dave Sanders Invitational at Clement Park in Littleton on Friday, scoring 75 points to top the 21-team field. Jake Drever led the Devils, placing second overall with a time of 15 minutes, 58 seconds. He was with Nolan Hoffman of Mead High School until the final 400-meters, when Hoffman pulled away to win in 15:55.

“We had a hard week of training with our highest volume yet and big time workouts, and the team still came out and performed,” head coach Melinda Brandt stated.

“While we love to have our runners feeling fit and fresh, the middle of the season is for loading and putting the hay in the barn. We are proud of their performance today. As coaches we love to see the improvement even in the tired moments.”

Eagle Valley took the boys varsity and junior varsity titles at the Dave Sanders Invitational on Friday.

Melinda Brandt/Courtesy photo

Cooper Filmore (17:28) and Dylan Blair (17:31) both placed in the top-20 for the Devils, who scored 75 points to sneak in front of Mead (81) and Battle Mountain (92) in third. The Huskies were paced by Will Brunner (16:52), Porter Middaugh (17:02) and Jorge Sinaloa (17:27), who placed eighth, 10th and 12th, respectively.

The Huskies claimed the girls team title, scoring 81 points. Mullen (93) and Mead (97) were second and third, respectively. Milaina Almonte (20:13), Addison Beuche (20:46) and Presley Smith (20:49) all placed in the top-15. Lindsey Kiehl (21:06) and Kira Hower (21:26) rounded out the scoring five.

Ellie Shroll (21:58) placed 40th overall to lead the Devils, who placed 15th as a team.

Mattie Hobbs prepares to deliver a pitch during Monday’s win over Battle Mountain.

Ryan Sederquist/Courtesy photo

Soccer: Battle Mountain’s rigorous non-conference schedule continued on Friday with a 3-0 win over Atlas Prepratory School in Colorado Springs. Carlos Ventura scored twice and Jonathan Martinez added a goal as well, as Cooper Skidmore and Zeke Alvarez combined for the shutout.

“This is the type of opponent and trip we could face in the playoffs, so it is a great one to have in our quiver,” head coach Dave Cope stated.

The Huskies (5-3-1, 2-2-1 league) head home for two league games next week — they host Palisade and Steamboat Springs on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Eagle Valley returned to its winning ways, taking down Grand Junction Central 6-0 on Friday after scoring four second-half goals. The Devils (9-1-1, 4-1-1 league) have Palisade in town next Thursday.

The race for the 4A Western Slope League crown is still fairly open, and it could come down to the Devils’ date with Summit (9-1-1, 4-1-1 league) at the end of the year. The two teams, who battled to a tie in Gypsum earlier this month, play in the Oct. 18 season finale.

Battle Mountain also has a shot at the title. The Huskies handed Summit its only league loss on Aug. 23 and they have a chance to avenge their loss to Eagle Valley in an Oct. 6 rematch.

4A Western Slope League Standings (League record/Overall) Eagle Valley: 4-1-1/9-1-1 Summit: 4-1-1/9-1-1 Battle Mountain: 2-2-1/5-3-1 Glenwood Springs: 2-3-1/2-4-1 Steamboat Springs: 2-3/4-5 Palisade: 0-4/1-5