Prep notebook: Eagle Valley falls to Summit, VMS and Vail Christian nab wins, and region cross-country set for Thursday

Milaina Almonte (left) and Lindsey Whitton (right) will lead the Huskies in their pursuit of a 12th-straight region championship on Thursday in Grand Junction.

Soccer: Eagle Valley allowed two second-half goals to Owen Gallo and Alexander Elsig, falling to Summit 2-1 in the final regular season game of the year. The win put the Tigers in the 4A Western Slope driver’s seat with a 6-1-2 record. Battle Mountain (5-2-2) would need to defeat Glenwood at home and have Summit fall to Steamboat Springs — both games are on Thursday night — in order to tie the Tigers. Eagle Valley (5-3-2) now sits in third place in the league standings.

League champions receive an automatic state tournament bid, and the top 16 teams earn a home playoff game. The CHSAA selection and seeding index, which is used to seed the remaining non-automatic state tournament qualifiers in the 32-team bracket currently has Summit in 10th, Battle Mountain in 15th, and Eagle Valley in 17th.

Jack Schwartz and Rutley Heinemann each scored two goals and Mason Renick added another for good measure as Vail Mountain School defeated Gunnison 5-0 at home on Tuesday night to improve to 9-4-1 on the year. The Gore Rangers, ranked No. 1 in the CHSAA selection and seeding index, finish their year at home against Delta (2-10-1) on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Volleyball: Vail Christian earned a big road win over West Grand on Tuesday, defeating the Mustangs 25-15, 25-20, 25-18 to improve to 13-2. The Saints and the Mustangs were both 8-2 in the league heading into the contest. Vail Christian, currently No. 6 in the CHSAA selection and seeding index, hosts both Strasburg (11:30 a.m.) and Lyons (1 p.m.) in a Saturday double-header.

Cross-country: The No. 2 ranked Battle Mountain girls will try for a 12th straight 4A Region 1 cross-country title at Lincoln Park Golf Course in Grand Junction on Thursday in what figures to be one of the more competitive regions in the state. The Huskies will be joined by No. 6 Central Grand Junction and No. 10 Summit from a team perspective, with the latter team providing the individual favorite in Ella Hagen. The Tiger sophomore was on the Oct. 6 “watchlist” in DyeStat’s national top 30 ranking.

The boys competition could be even deeper, with No. 4 Battle Mountain, No. 5 Central Grand Junction, No. 6 Eagle Valley and No. 8 Summit all smashed into one state-qualifier race. The Husky duo of Will Brunner and Porter Middaugh went 14:56 each in a preview of the Lincoln Park course a little over a week ago and enter as the individual favorites on the boys side, but will be pursued by Eagle Valley’s Jake Drever, who showed fine form at the Oct. 7 Pat Amato Classic, where he ran 15:31, and Dom Remeikis, who ran a 15:09 at the Liberty Bell Invitational in early September . Eight athletes enter Saturday’s meet with sub-16-minute seed times.