Prep notebook: Eagle Valley soccer keeps rolling

Eagle Valley defeated Steamboat Springs 1-0 Tuesday in Gypsum.

Ella Hanley/Courtesy photo

Soccer: Eagle Valley boys soccer moved to 4-0 after a 1-0 victory over Steamboat Springs on Tuesday in Gypsum. The win keeps the Devils atop the Western Slope with a 3-0 league mark. The Sailors fell to 3-3 on the year (1-2 in the league).

Josh Escobar scored the lone goal with an assist from Will Gerdes.

“Anytime we can walk away from a league game with a win definitely makes us feel good,” coach Andrew Wheeler said.

“Defense made sure that we were able to play out of the back and we used those opportunities for a lot of quick turnarounds and helped us apply offensive pressure pretty consistently throughout the game.”

Josh Escobar makes a move during Tuesday’s win over Steamboat Springs.

Ella Hanley/Courtesy photo

Junior Ivan Macias anchored the back line of a defense that has allowed just one goal all season.

“He stepped up big when we had a couple of starters out or playing in different positions,” Wheeler added.

Logan Betz watches the action during a 1-0 win over Steamboat Springs Tuesday in Gypsum.

Ella Hanley/Courtesy photo

The Sept. 6 CHSAA rankings have the Devils moving up , having received 21 votes — though they still sit just outside the top 10. Eagle Valley returns to action Thursday with a home matchup with Glenwood Springs.

Between the canyon closure and the COVID cancellations, the two teams haven’t faced each other in two years. “So, we’re looking forward to that contest,” Wheeler said.

“Anytime we play anybody in the Western Slope, doesn’t matter if you’re the first team or the worst team, everybody goes at it in league games.”

The team will then travels to Greeley on Saturday to face Frontier Academy.

Ella Hanley/Courtesy photo

Tuesday’s road contest in Glenwood Springs was a game Battle Mountain “should have won, but easily could have lost,” according to coach Dave Cope.

“When you are up 2-1 with six minutes to go, that is a disappointment, but when you give up three breakaways in the second overtime and don’t lose, there is a sense of relief,” he stated of the 2-2 double-overtime tie.

The Demons led 1-0 after the first half. In the second, Alexis Dozal got to the endline and cut the ball back to Arturo Aguilar for the score. A few minutes later, Carlos Ventura rebounded a mishandled Dozal free kick and punched it in for the lead. Though opportunities presented themselves for the Huskies to grow the gap, the young team couldn’t capitalize.

The Huskies face Steamboat Springs next Thursday.

Volleyball: Battle Mountain defeated Glenwood Springs 25-21, 21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13 in a tight home win. The league-opener improved the Huskies’ record to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the division.

“We had many opportunities to finish them off earlier but found ourselves in a few holes that took some grit to rise from,” said coach Shelby Crummer. The Huskies have faced some last-minute roster shifts on account of injuries to starters.

“Pivoting is an art of the game sometimes, though,” Crummer stated. “And we are making moves accordingly.”

The coach praised the defensive play of libero Molly Kessenich as well as the efficient presence of Hailey Grant at the net.

“She sees the other side well and places the ball where it is most advantageous for us,” Crummer stated.

“Wins take all of us and last night was a fun first league-game win.”

Vail Mountain School notched a road win in De Beque on Tuesday, taking down the Dragons 25-23, 15-25, 25-16, 25-22 to improve to 2-2 (2-1 in the 2A/1A Western Slope). Head coach Aspen Stuedemann said the team had an “ah ha” moment in the pivotal third set.

“There was a moment of realization that highlight moments don’t happen spontaneously — they are carefully created with a bunch of little moments executed with intention and discipline,” Stuedemann stated.

“Our girls made the change from waiting for a highlight moment to creating the highlight moment, and it made all the difference for us.”

Lili Tonazzi returned to the middle position and “immediately found her groove,” according to the coach. She also noted Leslie Hernandez’s discipline in leading the serve-receive and defense departments as well as offensive contributions from Sky Karsh in the final two sets.

“It was awesome to see our captains show up as leaders and make the changes we needed as a team,” Stuedemann stated.

Softball: Eagle Valley (4-3) fell to Palisade (7-1) 11-0 in girls softball action Tuesday night. The Devils return to action on Friday against Delta before a rivalry game against Battle Mountain on Sept. 12.