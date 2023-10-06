Prep notebook: Eagle Valley volleyball wins homecoming game over Summit
Vail Christian qualifies two for state tennis tournament
Eagle Valley collected its sixth-straight win on Thursday, taking down Summit 3-1 in Gypsum. The homecoming game victory pushed the No. 9-ranked Devils to 15-4 on the season. Summit dropped to 8-7.
Eagle Valley, which is second in the 4A Western Slope standings with a 6-2 league mark, travels to Palisade next Tuesday. The No. 6 Bulldogs are 6-0 in league play and 12-2 overall.
Girls volleyball: 4A Western Slope league standings
Team, league record (overall record)
- Palisade 6-0 (12-2)
- Eagle Valley 6-2 (15-4)
- Glenwood Springs 4-5 (10-7)
- Summit 3-4 (8-7)
- Battle Mountain 3-4 (4-6)
- Steamboat Springs 0-7 (7-10)
Softball notes: Devils fall to Palisade in regular-season finale
Eagle Valley jumped out to a 7-2 lead over Palisade in the second-inning of their regular-season finale Thursday in Gypsum, but ended up allowing seven runs in the top of the sixth in the 22-13 loss. Madi Gray led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBI as Palisade racked up 15 hits.
The Devils finished the year 12-9 overall and 2-3 in league play and are currently ranked 31st in the 4A CHSAA Selection & Seeding Index. The top 32 teams, based on the final RPI/Maxpreps rankings, will qualify for post-season play, with league champions coming out of conferences with at least five teams earning automatic bids. The Devils are third in the 4A Western Slope, which only includes four teams. The state tournament brackets will be released on Monday.
Tennis notes: Blanch and Maxson qualify for state tournament
Vail Christian juniors Daniel Blanch and Cole Maxson qualified for the 4A state tennis tournament after placing first and second, respectively in the 4A Region 8 tournament held in Grand Junction on Thursday and Friday. Blanch took the win over Aspen’s Josh Ward in the No. 2 singles tournament and Maxson finished runner-up to Grand Junction’s Peter Phillips in the No. 3 singles bracket. The top two finishers qualified for the state tournament, which is Oct. 12-14 in Pueblo.