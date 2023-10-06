Prep notebook: Eagle Valley volleyball wins homecoming game over Summit

Ray Forman serves the ball during Eagle Valley's 3-1 win over Summit on Thursday in Gypsum.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley collected its sixth-straight win on Thursday, taking down Summit 3-1 in Gypsum. The homecoming game victory pushed the No. 9-ranked Devils to 15-4 on the season. Summit dropped to 8-7.

Ione Pedersen and Aspen Misch go up for a block during Eagle Valley’s 3-1 win over Summit on Thursday in Gypsum. Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley, which is second in the 4A Western Slope standings with a 6-2 league mark, travels to Palisade next Tuesday. The No. 6 Bulldogs are 6-0 in league play and 12-2 overall.

Girls volleyball: 4A Western Slope league standings

Team, league record (overall record)

Palisade 6-0 (12-2) Eagle Valley 6-2 (15-4) Glenwood Springs 4-5 (10-7) Summit 3-4 (8-7) Battle Mountain 3-4 (4-6) Steamboat Springs 0-7 (7-10)

Ashley Jones sets up a teammate during Eagle Valley’s 3-1 win over Summit on Thursday in Gypsum. Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Softball notes: Devils fall to Palisade in regular-season finale

Bella D’Agostino delivers a pitch during Thursday’s game between Eagle Valley and Palisade. Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley jumped out to a 7-2 lead over Palisade in the second-inning of their regular-season finale Thursday in Gypsum, but ended up allowing seven runs in the top of the sixth in the 22-13 loss. Madi Gray led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBI as Palisade racked up 15 hits.

Eagle Valley finished the regular season with a 12-9 record after falling to Palisade at home on Thursday by a score of 22-13. Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

The Devils finished the year 12-9 overall and 2-3 in league play and are currently ranked 31st in the 4A CHSAA Selection & Seeding Index. The top 32 teams, based on the final RPI/Maxpreps rankings, will qualify for post-season play, with league champions coming out of conferences with at least five teams earning automatic bids. The Devils are third in the 4A Western Slope, which only includes four teams. The state tournament brackets will be released on Monday.

Bella D’Agostino delivers a pitch in Thursday’s game between Eagle Valley and Palisade. The Devils finished the season with a loss but are still ranked 31st in the latest CHSAA selection & seeding index, which is used to seed the 32-team state tournament. The bracket will be announced next Monday. Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Tennis notes: Blanch and Maxson qualify for state tournament

Vail Christian juniors Daniel Blanch and Cole Maxson qualified for the 4A state tennis tournament after placing first and second, respectively in the 4A Region 8 tournament held in Grand Junction on Thursday and Friday. Blanch took the win over Aspen’s Josh Ward in the No. 2 singles tournament and Maxson finished runner-up to Grand Junction’s Peter Phillips in the No. 3 singles bracket. The top two finishers qualified for the state tournament, which is Oct. 12-14 in Pueblo.