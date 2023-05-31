Prep notebook: Gore Rangers and Saints rack up end-of-year honors

Liv Moritz, who will ski and play soccer next year at the University of Denver, was named the 3A Western Slope player of the year.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

After finishing the season as the 3A Western Slope League girls soccer champions, it’s perhaps no surprise that the Gore Rangers swept the end-of-season awards. Liv Moritz and Brian Sweeney won the league player and coach of the year awards, respectively, and Moritz, Stella Stone and goalie Frankie Marston were named first-team all-conference. Sydney Smith and Annabel Dorf were named to the second team.

Vail Mountain finished the season with a 13-2 overall record and went undefeated (7-0) in league-play en route to earning the No. 2 seed in the 3A state tournament. The Gore Rangers lost to Kent Denver 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

Moritz, who was also recently nominated to the U.S. Alpine Ski team’s D team, scored nine goals and had 11 assists on the year. The field general for the Gore Rangers will continue skiing and playing soccer next year at the University of Denver.

Vail Mountain’s boys lacrosse team also had several athletes named to 4A Western all-conference and all-state squads. Mason Geller was both first-team all-conference and first-team all-state. The three-sport senior star recorded 10 goals against Middle Park in a late-season game. Max Vidal and Charlie Vidal, Nolan Kim and Jay McCormack were named second-team all-state.

Max Vidal and Mason Geller each earned first-team all-league honors. Geller was also first-team all-state and Vidal was second-team all-state.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

The Vidal brothers and Kim were also first-team all-conference selections, while Trevor Donovan, Turner Ringler and Alex Krupka earned all-conference honorable mentions.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Gore Rangers started the year 2-2, but won nine of their next 11 games to earn the No. 9 seed in the 4A state tournament, where they fell 10-9 to Air Academy in the second round.

Battle Mountain’s Hunter Roach was also named to the 4A all-state first-team and Eagle Valley’s senior attack Julius Petersen was an all-state honorable mention.

Mason Geller earned 4A first-team all-state honors after leading the Gore Rangers to an 11-5 overall record and 9-3 league mark.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Saints girls soccer and boys volleyball teams earn all-league selections

Vail Christian’s Mauricio Terrazas sets up a teammate during a game against Lake County on April 12. Terrazas was one of six Saints to earn all-league honors.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Daisy Palacio, Steele McClinton and Lindsey Whitton were named first-team all-conference for the 2A Western Slope and Maggie Rothenberg earned honorable mention after the Saints girls soccer squad finished the year with a 4-7 record. Vail Christian finished the year on a two-game winning streak.

In its second season of play, the Saints boys volleyball team had six athletes named to All-Confluence League teams. Colby Brasington and Ian Salyer were first-team selections, James Petersmeyer and Kai Otsuki were second-team selections and Keegan Chalberg and Maui Terrazes earned honorable mentions.

Brunner helps Team USA win International U18 Mountain Running Cup men’s team competition

Will Brunner celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 4A 3200-meter state title at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. A week later, Brunner helped Team USA win the U18 Mountain Running Cup championship in Annecy, France.

Bobby Reyes/Colorado MileSplit

A week after winning his first 3200-meter state title, Will Brunner put on the Team USA kit in Annecy, France for the 16th edition of the International U18 Mountain Running Cup. Racing against some of the globe’s finest young mountain runners, Brunner completed the 4.7-kilometer trail course in 19 minutes, 0.97 seconds to finish 11th overall. The U.S. men won the team competition with just 18 points; Spain (35), England (39), France (42) and Hungary (48) rounded out the top five.

All four male runners and two of the females on the U.S. team were from Colorado. The Classical Academy’s Matthew Edwards was the top American performer, finishing second overall in 17:53 as Spain’s Oscar Gaitan Mordillo (17:45) took the win.

More Huskies will be getting in on the international trail running scene in a couple of weeks. Milaina Almonte and Lindsey Whitton will compete for the USATF U20 mountain running team slated to compete at the second annual World Mountain and Trail Running Championships on June 10 in Stubai, Innsbruck.