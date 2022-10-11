Prep notebook: high school mountain bikers finish regular season at Haymaker Classic

SSCV mountain bike athletes pose after their races at the Colorado Mountain Bike League "Showdown in the Boat" on Saturday in Steamboat Springs. The team finished the regular season hosting the Haymaker Classic on Sunday in Eagle.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Mountain biking: It was home, sweet home for local high school mountain bike athletes on Sunday as the fourth and final Colorado Mountain Bike League race went down in Eagle at the Haymaker Classic . Keely Hendricks used a blistering first lap to win the varsity girls race in 1 hour, 27 minutes, 19.32 seconds. In the process, she overtook Green Mountain’s Addison Blair in the Yampa Region — one of four Colorado regions in the league — standings.

Hendricks came through the first lap right on the tail of Boulder’s Haydn Hludzinksi; both were about one minute in front of Blair. It was Keely’s endurance in the second and third revolution of the 6-mile loop, which gained 600 feet of elevation, that proved decisive. Hendricks’ third lap was 1:48 faster than the second-fastest time, which belonged to eventual overall runner-up Ella Brown.

Eagle Valley’s Stella Sanders (1:38:51.63) finished ninth and VSSA’s Kyleena Lathram (1:46:30) was 11th.

On the boys side, Nicholas Konecny nipped overall points leader Landen Stovall at the finish line to win the varsity race by 0.78 seconds in 1:09:50.02.

“What a race man,” Stovall stated on Strava. “Went in feeling pretty sick and it turned into a sprint finish with Nico.” Stovall opened with two consecutive wins in Frisco and Leadville, but Konecny has won the last two races, with the Eagle Valley senior finishing in second both times. The two riders — Bear National Team teammates — share the overall points lead at 1765.

Support Local Journalism Donate



VSSA’s Reiner Schmidt (1:13:29.80) finished fifth and Eagle Valley’s Aiden Brown (1:14:16.60) also cracked the top 10. VSSA won the Division 2 team title; Eagle Valley was fourth.

Haymaker Classic – team results Division 1 Boulder – 7794 Green Mountain – 6042 Lakewood – 5708 Stargate – 5514 Silver Creek – 4114 Division 2 VSSA – 5047 Steamboat Springs – 4937 Summit – 4825 Eagle Valley – 4691 Centaurus – 3921 Compass Montessori – 3803 Divison 3 Estes Park – 2192 Nederland – 2115 Wheat Ridge – 1673 South – 1349 Denver Academy – 1337 Longmont – 1283 Steamboat Mountain School – 1169

Local riders claimed two other titles on their home course, which “was specifically designed for the Colorado League” to “include several moderate climbs, a few bridges, winding berms, fun rollers and a crowd-pleasing slalom descent,” per the league website. Alex Current won the freshman boys race by 24 seconds, claiming the overall Yampa title in that division, as did Will Bentley in the junior varsity division, which had 110 racers.

The state championships — which take the top 25 athletes from each of the four regions at the varsity level, and the top 40 in junior varsity, sophomore and freshman levels — are Oct. 22-23 in Spring Valley. The qualified rider list is set to be published online by Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Golf: CHSAA announced its season awards on Friday and the 3A state champion Vail Mountain School team was well represented. Stewie Bruce and Felix Gruner earned 3A first team all-state honors, Tiki Jaffe was second team and Hunter Salani received honorable mention while Will Sipf won coach of the year. Eagle Valley’s Jonathan Boyer earned 4A honorable mention after finishing in 37th place.

Volleyball: Vail Christian improved to 12-2 after defeating Soroco on Monday in straight sets, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19. The Saints are off this week, but travel to West Grand (12-5) on Oct. 18.

Football: Battle Mountain will recognize its senior football players at an Oct. 28 hybrid game against Summit. The Huskies, who forfeited their remaining varsity games on account of injuries last week, and Tigers will field a mix of varsity and junior varsity athletes in what will be “normal Friday Night football” according to an email from school administrators. Battle Mountain also played a hybrid game last week against Glenwood Springs.