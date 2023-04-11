Prep notebook: Huskies baseball gets first win of the season

Cooper Irwin notched his 100th-career strikeout in Battle Mountain's 15-0 win over Moffat County on Saturday.

Ben Dodds/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain used an 11-run second inning to steamroll Moffat County 15-0 on Saturday, giving the Huskies their first win of the season. Battle Mountain got three RBIs from Grady Devins and Aaron Santillano went 3-for-3 from the plate with three RBIs as well as the Huskies sprayed 10 hits over the course of the four-inning game, which ended with the 10-run rule being enforced. Cooper Irwin struck out eight in the four-inning shutout, ending the game with his 100th-career strikeout.

The Huskies (1-5) host Glenwood Springs on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Soccer notes: Huskies, Gore Rangers nab wins

Battle Mountain girls soccer improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in league play with a 5-2 road victory over Steamboat Springs on Saturday. Fiona Lloyd scored twice and had an assist, Monica Duran scored two goals herself and Cassie Ledezma added a goal and two assists for the Huskies. The Sailors dropped to 4-2 in the 4A Western Slope. Palisade (4-1) sits behind Battle Mountain in the league standings.

Battle Mountain is at Glenwood Springs Tuesday night and hosts Palisade on Thursday.

Vail Mountain School stayed undefeated with a 3-1 win over Salida on Monday. The Gore Rangers (7-0) won’t be in action again until April 25 at home against Moffat County.

Vail Christian fell to Colorado Rocky Mountain 3-0 at home last Thursday, falling to 1-4 on the season. The Saints host Grand Valley on April 25.