Prep notebook: Huskies defeat Tigers in boys basketball, Saints athletes earn all-state football honors

Keller Woodworth helped the Huskies storm to a 57-29 win over Summit on Saturday in Edwards.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

The Battle Mountain boys basketball team used a balanced attack to defeat the visiting Summit Tigers 57-29 on Saturday in Edwards. Porter Middaugh drilled four 3-pointers and Whit Hyde dropped 17 points to lead the Huskies, who improved to 2-5.

Whit Hyde soars for basket against Summit on Saturday. Hyde led the Huskies with 17 points.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain received contributions from everywhere, separating from the Tigers for good in the third quarter, where they outscored their I-70 rivals 20-8. Jose Maderno scored 12 points, converting on 5-of-6 from the line and Max MacFarlane added nine points of his own.

Porter Middaugh drilled four 3-pointers to score 12-points in Saturday’s 57-29 win over Summit.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

The Huskies return to the hardwood to face Grand Junction on Jan. 7. Their next home contest is Jan. 14 against Durango.

Kitz Petrovski makes a move in Saturday’s game against Summit. The Huskies improved to 2-5 with a 57-29 win.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley girls basketball suffered a couple of close losses in its final games before the holiday break. The Devils fell to Kent Denver 45-41 last Friday and then dropped another close one against Basalt, 41-38, on Saturday.

Josie Fitzsimmons scored 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting, and C.J. Yurcak and Alyssa Jones hauled in 10 and nine rebounds, respectively, in Friday’s loss. On Saturday, Fitzsimmons dropped 17 points, Yurcak added 11 and Jones took care of the boards, collecting seven rebounds.

Up next for the Devils (3-5) is a home game against Durango (7-1) on Jan. 13.

Playing without Nikko Von Stralendorff, the Eagle Valley boys found Basalt a worthy opponent on Saturday as well, falling to the Longhorns 58-48. Basalt pulled away in the fourth quarter on the strength of sophomore Elias Schendler’s 18-point performance. The Devils were led by Gunther Soltvedt (13 points) and Elias Pena (10 points). Eagle Valley is off until Jan. 5, when the Devils travel to face Pueblo Central.

The Vail Christian boys rebounded from its loss to Cedaredge last weekend, defeating Meeker 44-37 in a big road win on Friday. The Saints moved to 3-1 and return to their home court on Jan. 6 against Custer County. The Lady Saints fell to Caprock Academy 43-32 on Saturday to drop to 2-2 on the year.

Shull, Chavez and Moritz garner all-state football honors

Taylor Shull, Carlos Chavez and Theo Moritz earned all-state honors after leading Vail Christian to a 7-2 record this fall. Shull was named to the CHSAANow.com 8-man first-team. The quarterback averaged 245.1 yards on the ground per game and 98.4 passing yards per game. He amassed 24 rushing touchdowns and 10 passing touchdowns.

As an offensive and defensive lineman, Chavez cleared paths for Shull, earning all-state second team recognition. Moritz, a running back and wide receiver, earned an honorable mention spot. Moritz carried the ball for two touchdowns and 197 yards and also caught four touchdowns this season.

Eagle Valley takes down Battle Mountain in wrestling dual meet on Monday

Eagle Valley defeated Battle Mountain 39-24 in Monday’s dual meet in Edwards. The Devils got wins from Logan Haffele (126-pounds), Liam Loff (144-pounds) and Diego Juarez (165-pounds). Nicholas Rainville and Edward Spinks notched wins for the Huskies. Full results can be found below and at trackwrestling.com.

Battle Mountain vs. Eagle Valley – Dec. 19 dual meet score sheet Weight/Summary/Score (BMHS-EVHS) 106: Double forfeit (0-0) 113: Grady Devins over n/a, forfeit (6-0) 120: Nicholas Rainville over Henry Hovet, fall (6-0) 126: Logan Haffele over Josh Moya, fall (0-6) 132: Teagin Shelley over n/a, forfeit (0-6) 144: Liam Loff over Micah Mungia, fall (0-6) 150: Dreydon Baker over n/a forfeit (6-0) 157: Gunner Rice over n/a forfeit (0-6) 165: Diego Jaurez over Tyson Vasquez, decision 11-4, (0-3) 175: Edward Spinks over Roke Velasco, fall (6-0) 190: double forfeit 215: Alejandro Mendoza over n/a forfeit (0-6) 285: double forfeit Total team scores Eagle Valley: 39 Battle Mountain: 24

Battle Mountain destroys Mullen 8-2 in hockey

Battle Mountain hockey earned its first win of the season on Saturday, destroying Mullen 8-2 in a road non-conference matchup. The Huskies got goals from seven different players and assists from four others. Connor Wadey scored two goals, and Collin Spaeth, Nate Bishop, Trevyn Delong, Aiden Baker, Miles Kipp and Ethan Fronteras each put the puck into the back of the net as well. Declan Kelly, Brock Petersmeyer, Hudson Richards and Colin Desmond notched assists in the victory.

The Huskies (1-2) return to the ice to host Denver East (3-1), the No. 3-ranked team in 5A as of the latest CHSAA rankings on Dec. 12, on Jan. 3 at 1 p.m.