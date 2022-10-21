Prep notebook: Huskies tied for 4A Western Slope League title heading into senior night game against TCA

Battle Mountain faces TCA in the final regular season game of the year on Saturday. A win could break a tie with Summit for the 4A Western Slope League title.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

It’s been a wild prep boys soccer season in the valley.

On Sept. 20, Battle Mountain was 2-2-1 in league play and fresh off a 3-2 loss to Summit at home. Meanwhile, then 7-0 Eagle Valley, which came into the Huskies’ house on Sept. 1 and claimed a convincing 2-1 win, had only allowed three goals all year and appeared poise to run the 4A Western Slope League tables. Zoom ahead four weeks and things are a lot different.

The Huskies have gone 6-0-1, Eagle Valley has gone 3-3-2 and the Tigers — who controlled their own destiny heading into Thursday’s game against Steamboat Springs (then just 3-5 in league play), fell to the Sailors in their last game. If the history lesson is lost on you, here’s the punchline: the Huskies are tied with the Tigers for a share of the league crown after a 4-3 win of their own over Glenwood Springs at home Thursday night.

“In both games we got a little bit fortunate and rode our luck at times,” Dave Cope admitted about his crew’s collective performances Thursday and in the team’s 1-1 tie against the Demons earlier in the season. “We also showed resilience and mental toughness.”

The teams combined for five goals in the first half. Jack Ruiz started things off 10 minutes in with a beauty off his non-dominant right foot, handling a pass from Diego Rodriguez perfectly to get the home team up early. Four minutes later Daniel Sanchez and Alexis Dozal set up Leo Martinez for another Husky score. The Demons replied immediately, but Dozal scored on a free kick with 14 minutes remaining in the half to go up 3-1. Glenwood scored once more to make it 3-2 at the half.

After Glenwood tied things up early, the majority of the second half was an arduous battle. At the 71st minute, Dozal scored his second goal off an Arturo Aguilar corner kick. Zeke Alvarez went the distance in the net for the Huskies, making a critical free-kick save in the second as the team’s other goalie, Cooper Skidmore, put in quality minutes at forward, even serving as a decoy on the final goal.

“So proud of this group. Hoping we can finish strong vs TCA,” Cope said of the team’s last game. After the Tigers dropped a surprise 3-2 loss to Steamboat on Thursday night, that last game could be the deciding factor in the final league standings. According to Cope, the first tiebreaker is head-to-head matchups. Summit defeated Battle Mountain in Edwards, but the Huskies got the best of them on the road, so nothing could be decided that way. The second tiebreaker, however, is RPI finish. As of Friday night, Summit was No. 14 and Battle Mountain sat at No. 16, with TCA ranked No. 12. A win over the Titans could be enough to move the needle.

“That would be amazing,” Cope stated in an email, pointing to his team’s ability to overcome its youth as well as the standard trials from a long season. The Huskies host TCA at 5 p.m. on Saturday in their last regular season game of the year. Playoff brackets are released on Monday; the top-16 in the CHSAA RPI selection & seeding index will host a first round matchup.