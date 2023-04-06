Prep notebook: Saints volleyball cruises to 3-0 win over Alameda

Vail Christian's Austin Reyna skies high for a kill during Wednesday's win over Alameda.

Vail Christian’s boys volleyball team is getting better each and every game.

“Tonight our team was able to coalesce, bring our passing together and activate our front row arsenal,” head coach James Scott stated after the Saints swept Alameda 25-5, 25-19, 25-15 to improve to 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in league play. The Saints, which pull athletes from all four area high schools, had strong passing from libero Keegan Chalberg and defensive specialist Kevin Gonzales, a pair of Eagle Valley students, which enabled the setters to distribute the ball effectively.

Heath Nager goes up for the ball as James Petersmeyer looks on.

The coach praised the play of Heath Nager and Colby Brasington on the outside as well as both players were able to play mistake-free and speed up the game’s tempo.

Heath Nager spikes the ball during Vail Christian’s 3-0 win over Alameda on Wednesday night in Vail.

“Ian Sayler dropped a hammer tonight with a quick out of the middle that had the gym on its feet,” Scott continued. “The best part of the evening was the enjoyment the team was experiencing playing well together. The energy was high and you could tell the guys have found their next evolution.”

The Saints will travel to Leadville next Tuesday for a rematch against Lake County. Vail Christian defeated the Panthers 3-1 on March 28.

Vail Christian improved to 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in league play with a 3-0 win over Alameda at home on Wednesday night.

Baseball notes: Eagle Valley defeats Glenwood Springs 11-8

Eagle Valley used a five-run fifth inning to catapult themselves over Glenwood Springs 11-8 on Wednesday afternoon. It was the Devils second straight win, improving their record to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the 4A Western Slope.

P.J. Lombardo went 2-for-4 with a triple and Nicholas Rahe was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two stolen bases as the Devils collected eight hits in the win. Patrick Reno picked up the win on the mound, striking out seven in six innings of work and allowing just four earned runs.

Eagle Valley is at Aspen on Saturday.

Lacrosse notes: Battle Mountain takes down Summit 11-3

Garret Ast scored four goals and Jack Pryor had three goals and two assists as Battle Mountain boys lacrosse defeated Summit 11-3 in Tuesday’s road league matchup.

The Huskies led 5-0 at the half and scored four more times in the third to break the game open. Nate Bishop scored twice for Battle Mountain and Max Larson and Thomas Dekanich also added a goal each. Jack Kovacik, who won 13 of 17 faceoffs, helped the Huskies win the ground ball battle as well, collecting five on the night. Freshman Griffin Smith and senior Brock Petersmeyer had four and three ground balls, respectively.

The Huskies host No. 7 Steamboat Springs (5-1) on Friday at 4 p.m.