Prep notebook: Vail Christian basketball teams open with wins

Vail Christian’s boys and girls basketball teams are off to excellent starts to the 2022-2023 season. The boys defeated Lake County 76-58 in Friday’s home opener and routed Clear Creek 59-56 Saturday afternoon to begin 2-0. The Lady Saints took down Clear Creek 48-17 in their opener on Dec. 1 and beat Lake County 42-23 last Saturday to also begin their season with a 2-0 mark.

Daisy Palacio led the team in points on both nights, dropping 18 in the opener and 17 against the Panthers. Noelle Razee scored 10 points against Lake County and Charlotte Halk added eight.

Vail Christian’s boys are in Cedaredge (2-1) on Saturday while the girls play at Gilpin County on Saturday.

Vail Mountain School fell to Lake County 58-55 on Saturday, dropping to 0-2 on the year. The Gore Rangers travel to North Fork on Friday to take on the 0-1 Miners.

Battle Mountain boys basketball garnered a win over the weekend, defeating Regis Groff 66-33. The Huskies fell to Denver North 63-29 in the first game of the neutral non-league tournament. On Monday, they fell to Praire View 63-49. The Huskies have their home opener on Dec. 17 against Summit.

The Lady Huskies lost to Denver North 56-23 and fell to Regis Groff 20-19, but will be looking for their first win against Lakewood late Wednesday night.