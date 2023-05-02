Prep notebook: Vail Christian girls soccer defeats Lake County

Vail Christian defeated Lake County 4-1 on Friday.

Heidi Cofelice/Courtesy photo

Vail Christian scored three second-half goals in Friday’s non-conference home matchup against Lake County to claim a 4-1 victory over the Panthers and earn their second win of the 2023 season.

Maggie Rothenberg notched a hat trick as the for the Saints and Betty Bartok scored the fourth and final goal off a centering pass from the right side by Samantha Loredo.

The Saints had a busy weekend, hosting Coal Ridge the next day and Moffat County on Monday. After falling to the Titans, Vail Christian returned to a thick and slow grass field on May 1 and peppered the Bulldogs with 36 shots on goal. Daisy Palacio was able to find the back of the net in the second half to put Vail Christian up 1-0 and when Moffat County pulled its goalie late, Rebecca Florez — who had 12 shots on goal during the game — took advantage of the open goal with a 25-yard lob to seal the 2-0 victory.

“It was definitely her time to score,” remarked head coach Andrea Juskaitis, who said coming into the season the team was shooting for three or four wins. If they can defeat Nederland in Wednesday’s season finale, the Saints will complete their 2023 campaign with a 4-7 record.

“The growth that has occurred from the beginning of the season to now is exponential,” the coach continued. “They are playing aggressively, winning 50/50 balls, passing to each other with some good give-and-gos, and understanding their positions on the field. I am so proud of the accomplishment of this team and how quickly they have learned to play together.”

The Saints will conclude their season against Nederland on Wednesday.

Heidi Cofelice/Courtesy photo

Lacrosse notes: Huskies take down Demons 15-7

Battle Mountain used a strong third quarter to defeat Glenwood Springs 15-7 on Monday in Edwards. The Huskies outscored the Demons 6-2 in the third period.

Nate Bishop and Thomas Dekanich each scored six points, with Bishop notching four goals and two assists and Dekanich pouring in three goals and dishing out three dimes of his own. Garret Ast also scored four times for the Huskies, who received goals from six different players in the win. Cash Case collected the win in the net for Battle Mountain, which improved to 7-6 on the season and 5-5 in the 4A Western Slope.

The Huskies end their season at Glenwood Springs on Friday and Steamboat Springs on Saturday.

Team Overall League Goals scored Goals allowed Steamboat Springs 11-2 9-1 146 64 Aspen 8-4 7-3 101 85 Vail Mountain 8-3 7-3 109 76 Battle Mountain 7-6 7-6 118 80 Eagle Valley 5-7 5-7 87 99 Glenwood Springs 4-7 4-7 86 125 Summit 0-14 0-14 47 148 4A Western Slope boys lacrosse standings

Golf notes: Vail Mountain ties for first place at home golf tournament

Logan Nobrega and Haley Plumley shot 81 and 82, respectively, at the Vail Mountain School Invitational on Monday at Eagle Ranch Golf Course, leading the Gore Rangers to a first-place tie with Steamboat Springs. Sailors sophomore Kaitlyn Grommeck took the overall individual win with a 77 as both teams tallied 163 points in the four team tournament. Annika Shikverg was the third scorer for the Gore Rangers, carding a 101 on the day. Eagle Valley’s Julia Borejszo and Ella Weisberger shot 126 and 147, respectively.

Track notes: Huskies pick up individual and relay wins at Liberty Bell Invitational

The Battle Mountain track team raced to a pair of individual victories and a sprint medley relay win at last Friday and Saturday’s Liberty Bell Track and Field Invitational in Littleton, Colorado. Buoyed by a couple of runner-up finishes and several top-10s, the Huskies finished 13th out of 36 4A and 5A teams on the girls side and 12th out of 39 boys teams.

Presley Smith continued her dominant sprint season, winning the 400-meter dash in a time of 59.56 seconds and guiding the sprint medley relay team to victory as well (1:50.99). The Huskies’ sprint medley team no longer has Colorado’s top time in all classifications, but they’re 1:49.72 split from the Eagle Valley Invitational on April 8 is No. 1 for 4A schools. The Lady Huskies ended the meet by taking second in the 4×400-meter relay (4:04.92) as well.

Lindsey Kiehl posted a 2:15.95 to place fifth in the 800-meter run, a time which ranks third on the school’s all-time list behind only Liz (2:15.15) and Naomi (2:14.88) Harding. Currently, the top time in the state for all classes is 2:11.02 by Madison Shults of Niwot. Shults also has the fastest 400-meter time at 56.69 seconds. Niwot has Colorado’s top mark in eight of the 13 track events as of May 2.

Kiehl also placed 10th in the 1600 in a time of 5:14.37. Her teammate, Milaina Almonte, ran 5:17.60 and 11:12.48 to complete an impressive 1600/3200 double.

On the boys side, Porter Middaugh (9:18.11) and Will Brunner (9:18.27) went 1-2 in the 3200-meter run. Those times will likely punch the pair’s tickets to state as the top time is held by Kaden Levings of Cheyenne Mountain (9:15.95). The boys team also received top-10 finishes from the 4×400-meter relay squad (3:34.05), which was seventh, and Quinn Thuon (11-06) in the pole vault, also good for seventh.

Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley will compete in the Western Slope League championships this Friday and Saturday at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.