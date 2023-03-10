Prep notebook: Vail Christian girls soccer wins season opener

Vail Christian girls soccer opened its 2023 season with a 10-0 win over Lotus School for Excellence on Thursday in Aurora. Lindsey Whitton scored five goals as the Saints cruised to a 6-0 first-half lead. Daisy Palacio, Rebecca Florez, Rosa Vela and Samantha Laredo also scored goals for Vail Christian.

“Off to a great start this season,” stated head coach Andrea Juskaitis.

The Saints return to action after the school’s spring break with a visit to Rifle on March 23.

Lacrosse notes: Eagle Valley girls fall in season-opener

Eagle Valley girls lacrosse also opened the season Thursday, falling to Fruita Monument 13-5 in Gypsum. The Devils won’t have to wait long for another chance to get into the win column, as they host Grand Junction on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Track and field notes: Brunner competes at New Balance Indoor Nationals

Battle Mountain junior Will Brunner, who broke 15-minutes in the 5-kilometer distance twice during a breakout cross-country season, has parlayed his Nordic ski fitness into some early-season eye-popping times this winter. Brunner clocked an 8:35 at the BU Scarlet and White Invitational on Feb. 4 off a winter regimen of four to five runs a week.

“He ran 8:35 off of Nordic, running on ice, long runs, and we got him down to the front range and maybe did one track workout,” said head coach Rob Parish.

Brunner is competing at the New Balance Indoor Nationals on Friday, running in heat No. 5 of the boys championship two mile. Live results and race video are available at nbnationalsin.com .