Prep notebook: Vail Christian volleyball moves to 4-0

Volleyball: Vail Christian improved to 4-0 on the year Thursday night with a 3-0 win over Plateau Valley in Vail. The Saints cruised, winning 25-13, 25-12, 25-16 in straight sets over the Cowboys. Adina Petersmeyer’s crew was not in the top 10 of the Aug. 29 CHSAA 2A state rankings, but did receive 12 votes and will likely move up in the next rankings release. The Saints will travel to Grand Junction next Friday to face Caprock Academy (3-1) before returning home Sept. 13 against Addenbrooke Classical Academy. A date with No. 3 ranked Meeker awaits them on Sept. 23.

Vail Mountain School also claimed a home win Thursday night, downing Grand Valley 3-1 (25-20, 27-25, 23-25, 25-19). The Gore Rangers (1-1) were in Rangely to face the Panthers late Friday night.

Eagle Valley is playing in a tournament Friday through Saturday and Battle Mountain is at Montrose Saturday.

Softball: Eagle Valley scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to defeat Cedaredge 8-4 Thursday night in a road softball matchup. The Devils took a 2-0 lead in the first, but were held scoreless for the ensuing five innings. In the third, the Bruins notched three runs of their own to take a one-run lead. Then, Eagle Valley scored twice to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the final inning. The home team rallied, sending the game into extra innings, where the Devils proved to be too much. Eagle Valley (4-2), hosts Palisade (6-0) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Football: Battle Mountain fell to Basalt 43-8 in a non-conference road game late Thursday night. The Huskies (0-2) play Mountain Range next Friday in Edwards. Eagle Valley (0-1) hosts Delta (1-0) Friday night in Gypsum. Check Sunday’s edition of the Vail Daily for a recap.

The race takes place on the state meet course and typically garners many of Colorado’s top teams.

Soccer: Battle Mountain boys soccer travels to Montrose Saturday for a 1 p.m. game against the Red Hawks. The Huskies will be looking for a win after losing to Eagle Valley at home on Thursday night.