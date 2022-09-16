Prep notebook: Vail Mountain School volleyball defeats West Grand

Eagle Valley head coach Andrew Wheeler has the Devils atop the 4A Western Slope League with a 7-0-1 record.

Ella Hanley/Courtesy photo

Volleyball: Vail Mountain School defeated West Grand 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 at home on Wednesday, handing the Mustangs their first league loss of the season. West Grand came into the game boasting an impressive 8-2 record, but fell to the Gore Rangers in straight sets.

VMS continues its league schedule Saturday at Plateau Valley before hosting undefeated Vail Christian on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Team League record Overall record Meeker 5-0 9-1 Rangely 4-0 6-4 Vail Christian 3-0 6-0 West Grand 3-1 8-3 Olathe 3-1 7-1 North Fork 3-2 3-3 Vail Mountain 3-2 4-5 Plateau Valley 2-2 4-4 Hayden 1-2 5-4 Grand Valley 1-2 1-8 Cedaredge 1-2 5-6 North Park 1-4 5-6 Soroco 1-4 1-7 Caprock Academy 0-4 4-5 De Beque 0-5 2-9 2A/1A Western Slope League standings as of Sept. 16

Soccer: The race for the 4A Western Slope league crown is a little more wide open. Battle Mountain notched a key 2-0 win over Steamboat Springs late Thursday night behind goals from Axel Guttierez and Jakob Methvin, pushing the Huskies’ record to 4-2-1 and their league record to 2-1-1.

Eagle Valley (7-0-1, 4-0-1) sits atop the standings, with Summit (6-1-1, 3-1-1) in second. The Oct. 6 meeting between the Devils and Huskies could have huge implications — but first, Dave Cope’s team will have to take care of the Tigers at home on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the Devils, who have outscored opponents 27-2 this season, will look to start a new shutout streak after allowing a goal in Thursday’s tie with Summit.

“We played the best to our abilities — it’s unlucky that we let them score in the final 10 minutes, but I knew everyone was giving their best and at the end of the day, that’s all we can do,” said defender Keegan Chalberg in regard to Thursday’s game.

“For me, I like physical games — they’re fun, as long as no one gets seriously injured.”

Chalberg, who leads the team in steals, and Ivan Macias, along with goalie Nicolas Rodelo have helped to hold down the defensive fort all fall.

“Our goalie makes sure we all know what’s going on,” Chalberg added.

“The chemistry between me and Ivan right now — I think it’s going to be a really good rest of the season for us.”

Vail Mountain School received goals from Mason Renick and Jack Schwartz to defeat Aspen 2-0 on the road Thursday. The Gore Rangers improved to 7-2 heading into Tuesday’s matchup with Roaring Fork. The next time VMS is at home is Oct. 7 against Coal Ridge, a team that defeated the Gore Rangers 2-0 on Sept. 10.

Cross-country: The Battle Mountain boys will head to Lyons on Saturday for the highly-competitive St. Vrain Invitational with the No. 3 ranking in the state. The Huskies currently sit behind No. 1 Niwot and defending state champion Cheyenne Mountain, a team that was second in the nation at the RunningLane Championships in 2021. Cheyenne Mountain achieved the lowest team score (26) — regardless of classification — in Colorado state meet history in 2021, but graduated four seniors from that team.

While the Colorado Springs school won’t be in Lyons, Niwot will be, along with 62 other schools, including Summit. The latter is worth mentioning, as it will give Porter Middaugh and Will Brunner another look at the Tigers’ star runner, Dom Remeikis, who is fresh off of a school-record setting run at the Liberty Bell Invitational . Middaugh won the Coal Ridge Invitational last week by over two minutes. Brunner hasn’t raced since he was nipped at the line by Remeikis at the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede on Sept. 2.

Region 1 is well represented on the boys side, with Central Grand Junction (No. 4) Eagle Valley (No. 8) and Summit (No. 9) all in the top 10.

Will Brunner (black, back) and Porter Middaugh (red, front) will lead the No. 3 ranked Battle Mountain boys cross-country team into battle at the St. Vrain Invitational on Saturday.

Bobby Reyes/Milesplit

The Battle Mountain girls are ranked No. 2 in the state, also behind perennial power Niwot. The Huskies were led by Gabby Leonardo in Coal Ridge last week; the senior won the overall crown in a time of 21 minutes, 56 seconds as the team scored just 17 points to take the team title.