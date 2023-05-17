Prep notebook: VMS falls to Kent Denver in 3A soccer playoffs

Elias Pena throws a pitch to a Battle Mountain batter during the Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain varsity baseball game earlier this year. Both the Huskies and the Devils ended the regular season on a high note on Tuesday.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Soccer notes: VMS falls to Kent Denver and Vail Christian has four named to all-league team

The No. 2 Vail Mountain School girls soccer team saw its season come to a close on Tuesday, falling to No. 7 Kent Denver 1-0 in the 3A state quarterfinals in Vail. The Gore Rangers, who graduate nine seniors, finished the year with a 13-2 record and 7-0 league mark.

Vail Christian, which finished 4-7 this season, had four players named to the 2A Intermountain North all-league team. Daisy Palacio, Steele McClinton and Lindsey Whitton were named first-team all-league and Maggie Rothenberg was honorable mention.

Lacrosse notes: VMS and Battle Mountain fall in second round of 4A playoffs

Both No. 20 Battle Mountain and No. 9 Vail Mountain School suffered one-point second-round losses in the 4A boys lacrosse state tournament last week. The Huskies (9-8) lost 9-8 to the league champions, Steamboat Springs, and VMS (11-5) was dropped by Air Academy 10-9 on Friday.

Baseball notes: Devils split with Sailors, Huskies finish season with doubleheader wins

Eagle Valley finished the season 9-12 after splitting a doubleheader against Steamboat Springs Tuesday. The Devils won the first game 13-8 on the back of Patrick Reno’s six strikeouts and one earned run through five innings of work on the mound. Elias Pena went 3-for-4 with an RBI and four runs as the Devils collected 13 hits. The Sailors responded in game two, scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning en route to a 5-0 win.

Battle Mountain ended its 2023 campaign on a high note, defeating Sheridan 11-10 and 13-3 on Tuesday in Edwards. Keegan Collins was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Sutton Dodds added three hits, a run and an RBI as well in the first game, where the Huskies held off a late charge by the Rams — who scored four six-inning runs.

Battle Mountain was dominant in the second game, amassing 15 hits. On the mound, Finn Sullivan went all five innings, striking out six and allowing three runs in the win.

Golf notes: Gore Rangers, Huskies place third and fifth at Aspen Invitational

Ava Crowley and Logan Nobrega shot a 90 and 95, respectively, and Haley Plumley rounded out the scoring with a 101 as the Vail Mountain (286) girls golf team placed third at the Aspen Invitational on Tuesday. Steamboat Springs (256) and Aspen (258) finished first and second as the Sailors’ Kaitlyn Grommeck (79) took the individual win.

Battle Mountain’s Makena Thayer made a substantial run on the final 12 holes to finish fourth. The freshman had five pars on the back nine to card an 83, leading the Huskies (290) to a fifth-place team finish.

“The course today was one of the hardest we have played,” Battle Mountain coach Christopher Hoevel stated. “The slopes on the greens made putting extremely difficult. Our success off the tee mixed with good wedge game allowed us to make up for some three-putts.”

The Gore Rangers will shift their focus to the 3A Region 4 tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course on May 22 while the Huskies will prepare for the 4A Region 4 championship at Bookcliff Country Club on the same day. The top two teams and top 13 individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the state championships May 30-31.