Prepare to be Surprised

Sponsored Content

Newly built with high-end finishes for a lifestyle to envy.

By Lauren Glendenning

If you think you can no longer be surprised by anything in Eagle County real estate, think again. Newly built, golf course community; exterior HOA maintained; beautiful mountain views; standard finishes that rival the finest anywhere; two bedrooms start at $429,000 up to $465,000 for unobstructed mountain views, and three bedrooms with first floor masters start at $555,000 up to $625,000 for unobstructed mountain views. Welcome to the Villas at Cotton Ranch.

This new luxury mountain community, located on the beautiful Pete Dye golf course in Cotton Ranch, is a pastoral delight that, once seen, is difficult to resist – and the sold out. Phase I and II confirms this claim. Every square foot has been designed to

provide the most calculated living space and be the most aesthetically pleasing,

workable space for your everyday life.

A very well thought-out, award-winning floor plan begins with a true entry from both the front entrance as well as the garage. The great room is flooded with natural light, as is the entire home, with windows purposefully placed to provide both privacy and strategic views.

Recommended Stories For You

The mountain contemporary design, sought by many discriminating buyers, is beautifully equipped with Italian kitchen cabinets and large, walk-in pantry closed off with a barn door. A main-floor master suite provides for privacy and easy living, as does a main-floor laundry room. And these homes are well-insulated, resulting in energy savings and noise abatement.

The Villas at Cotton Ranch is not only a very special living environment inside, it also fosters an active lifestyle outside, buying you time to do the things you enjoy. For the height in luxury living, the exterior maintenance of your home is provided by the HOA. Your lawn will be mowed, watered, and irrigated; your landscaping taken care of; even your driveway is plowed. You can comfortably leave your home for a few days or a few months and be assured that your property is safe and well cared for. Or simply use your time to play instead of doing yard work.

And the lifestyle in your community is wrought with endless possibilities. The public golf course and clubhouse are walking distance from your home, complete with a delightful restaurant, available for romantic dinners or drinks with friends on the deck. A swimming pool, tennis and pickle ball courts, recreation center, and library are also a short walk away.

Because of temperate weather in this downvalley area, the Ute Indians called this area "hole in the sky". Not only is the golf season extended, but all summer outdoor activities are, as well. Biking, fishing, horseback riding are to be enjoyed almost year-round. But when the snow does fall, there is cross-country skiing and snowshoeing on the golf course and, of course, world renowned skiing at Vail and Beaver Creek just 38 miles down the road. Aspen and Snowmass are also within striking distance. With a home in the Villas in the wintertime, you could spend the morning skiing and playing golf in the afternoon – truly the best of both worlds! Not only is the appeal of this area being recognized, but this level of design and craftsmanship at this price point never ceases to be a shock and delight to buyers.

The exceptional design and craftsmanship that is on display at every turn must be seen to be fully appreciated. So take a little time – visit The Villas at Cotton Ranch. See if you can be surprised – this could be the perfect home for you.

Some of the standard, superior finishes you can expect: Luxury 7-inch wide plank floors, Italian kitchen cabinetry, Large walk-in pantry with barn door, Zephyr chimney style range hood vented outdoors, Italian tile backsplash, Italian cabinets, Zero-entry showers and frame less glass doors, Quiet close toilet seats, plus ENERGY STAR products to save energy and money, Premium argon gas Low-E windows, R-21 insulation, Exterior house wrap, and 3.15 Kw Photovoltaic solar panels optional.

Contact Jeanne Landreth for additional information: 970.361.3619 (direct) or visit villasatcottonranch.com