Prepare your taste buds for Blues, Brews and BBQ at Beaver Creek (video)

Savory sauces, smooth blues sounds and chilled suds describe the annual Memorial Day weekend signature event at Beaver Creek. Blues, Brews & BBQ returns for its 15th season this Saturday and Sunday, May 26-27. I had a chance to get a taste of just one of the many dishes you'll find on the plaza as area restaurants try their hand at the best barbecue this side of the Mississippi.

The smokers have been working overtime this week as the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek preps their beef for this weekend's event. Their restaurant, 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill, won the People's Choice award last year and they are going to serve up the same mouthwatering dish this year – hey, if it ain't broke, don't fix it, right?

Their formula for success utilizes the "low and slow" technique, which allows time to do the trick with the heat being on a low setting. It also lets the hickory wood of the smoker and salt and pepper do the trick for the flavoring. "We're preparing 200 pounds of beef brisket in our smoker right on the property. I'm just hoping that the bears don't come around for a midnight snack," said Edison Mays, executive sous chef at 8100.

In addition to the brisket, Mays said they give their mac and cheese a lift by adding green chile to it and it is absolutely scrumptious. Their food philosophy at 8100 is creating dishes that are approachable yet have an upscale twist. They want the dishes to bring back the nostalgia of creating memories with the family while still focusing on technique and doing things the right way. "It's creating a fun dining experience while sourcing the best seasonal and local ingredients," Mays said.

To round out the brisket and mac and cheese, 8100 will include their new favorite, the jojo fries, as part of the dish they will serve up at the event. "Our executive chef, Wade Eybel, loves this style of fries, which comes from the east coast," Mays said.

Save room for these taters, you'll love them so much you'll want to make them at home. Take Idaho potatoes and slice them into large wedges, parboil them, dip them in the egg mixture and then put them in the dredge, which consists of paprika, flour, salt and white pepper and then deep fry them. Or just head to Blues, Blues & BBQ and see why 8100 won the People's Choice award in 2017.

For more information on the event, please visit http://www.beavercreek.com.